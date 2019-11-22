Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/22/2019 | 11:16am EST
Slowing Business Activity Sounds Alarm for Global Economy

Business activity in some of the world's largest economies remains sluggish as 2019 draws to a close, amid signs that a long slowdown in manufacturing is spreading to the services sector. 

 
U.S. Stocks Edge Higher as China Calls for Better Communication

Stocks drifted higher after Chinese President Xi Jinping called for Beijing and Washington to strengthen communications. 

 
Lenders Brace for Private-Equity Loan Defaults

The default risk of companies owned by private-equity firms is 2.5 times that of their public counterparts, according to data collected from banks, insurers and asset managers. 

 
Mexico's Inflation Edged Up in Early November

Mexican inflation moved above the central bank's 3% target in early November on higher energy and food costs. 

 
Index Funds Need Better Gatekeepers

The collapse of a marble-mining stock in Hong Kong underlines index giants' newfound responsibility as the de facto regulators of capital flows. 

 
Lagarde Calls for More Government Spending

New ECB President Christine Lagarde called for greater public investment in the 19-nation eurozone to help rebalance the bloc's economy away from exports, in her first public speech since taking over from Mario Draghi. 

 
German Adjusted GDP Matches Estimates

Germany's economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter thanks to household and government consumption, and was in line with preliminary estimates. 

 
Federal Reserve Steps Up Scrutiny of Tech Firms That Serve Banks

The Federal Reserve is looking at ways to step up supervision of technology firms that serve the banking industry, amid ongoing concerns about the threat of cybersecurity breaches, a senior official said. 

 
China Raised 2018 GDP Estimate by 2.1%

China raised its estimate for last year's gross domestic product by 2.1%, putting the size of the world's second-largest economy at $13.078 trillion.

