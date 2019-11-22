U.S. Business Activity Shows Signs of Pickup Against Global Slowdown

Business activity in the U.S. is offering signs of a pickup in late 2019, contrasting with more sluggish economic performances in some of the world's other largest economies.

U.S. Stocks Rise as China Calls for Better Communication

U.S. stocks rose after China's president called for Beijing and Washington to strengthen communications, prompting cautious optimism on trade negotiations.

Investors Spurn Riskiest Corporate Bonds

Investors are demanding more compensation to hold the lowest-rated tier of U.S. corporate bonds than at any time in more than three years, highlighting a selloff that some have taken as a warning signal for other riskier assets.

Trump Warns of Dangers in Banning Vape Flavors

President Trump suggested he is softening his stance on a proposal to pull sweet and fruity e-cigarettes off the market, saying that prohibition can have dangerous consequences.

Bridgewater Makes $1.5 Billion Options Bet on Market Drop

Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, has made a big bet that stock markets around the world will fall by March; firm's founder says Bridgewater isn't bearish on stock markets overall.

Shale Drillers' Latest Problems: Hog Manure and Chicken Guts

It isn't just Appalachian shale drillers that are swamping the natural-gas market. Chicken slaughterhouses, pig farms, expired yogurt and leftover bits from your last meal are contributing to the glut.

Fed Adds $80.6 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transactions

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $80.6 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Friday. It also bought $7.50 billion in Treasury bills.

Lenders Brace for Private-Equity Loan Defaults

The default risk of companies owned by private-equity firms is 2.5 times that of their public counterparts, according to data collected from banks, insurers and asset managers.

Mexico's Inflation Edged Up in Early November

Mexican inflation moved above the central bank's 3% target in early November on higher energy and food costs.