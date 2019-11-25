Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 11:17am EST
Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks climbed toward records, buoyed by a rally in shares of technology companies, after Chinese officials gestured they would step up protection of intellectual property, a lingering issue in the U.S.-China trade fight. 

 
The Trade War Won't Be Won or Lost by President Trump

Tariffs between China and the U.S. have redirected trade flows, but don't appear to have had much impact on the countries' share of global exports. 

 
Fresh Trade Optimism Hits Gold

Monday reports that the U.S. and China are closing in on an initial trade accord represent the latest blow to gold's 2019 rally, another threat to investors who had piled into bullion earlier in the year. 

 
Fed Adds $93.5 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $93.5 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Monday. 

 
Mexican Economy Stagnated in Third Quarter

Mexico's economic activity was flat in the third quarter following three quarters of negative output, putting the economy on track for its worst yearly performance in a decade 

 
Stocks Start to Diverge After Months of Trading in Tandem

After months of frequently trading together, shares of big U.S. companies have begun to diverge, more often rising or falling on fundamentals or company-specific news. 

 
German Business Sentiment Improves

Germany's Ifo business sentiment index improved in November, rising to 95.0, although the uptick came in just below a consensus forecast. 

 
Bitcoin Drops Below $7,000 as China Euphoria Fades

After surging past $10,000 last month following Chinese leader Xi Jinping's declaration that China should speed up research into blockchain-the technology behind cryptocurrencies-the price of bitcoin has sunk to a six-month low. 

 
What Bad News? Investors Keep Stocks Rising

Investors are shrugging off weak data and trade snags that would have roiled markets just months ago, convinced that easing by central banks and a deal between the U.S. and China will keep stocks on a roll. 

 
U.S. Firms Pull Back on Investment

Many of the biggest U.S. companies are moderating their spending on equipment and other capital investment, as an uncertain business environment prompts some to postpone or shelve otherwise promising projects.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 5.00% 6592.2441 End-of-day quote.98.21%
SHARE PLC -0.61% 30.315 Delayed Quote.34.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aOil steadies on U.S.-China trade talks optimism
RE
11:21aMcDonald's to pay $26 million to settle California wage lawsuit
RE
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:08aCLIFFORD CHANCE LLP : advises iron and steel manufacturer China Baowu on US$660 million H share offer
PU
11:01aAramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 billion, says lead manager
RE
10:56aMexico urges Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
RE
10:54aFed Adds $93.5 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction
DJ
10:53aTrade optimism propels S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs; Apple biggest boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group