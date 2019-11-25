Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks climbed toward records, buoyed by a rally in shares of technology companies, after Chinese officials gestured they would step up protection of intellectual property, a lingering issue in the U.S.-China trade fight.

Treasury Rally Threatens to Erase November Yield Rise

Yields on U.S. government bonds slid Monday, extending a decline that has all but wiped out the jump in Treasury yields during the first half of November.

The Trade War Won't Be Won or Lost by President Trump

Tariffs between China and the U.S. have redirected trade flows, but don't appear to have had much impact on the countries' share of global exports.

Fresh Trade Optimism Hits Gold

Monday reports that the U.S. and China are closing in on an initial trade accord represent the latest blow to gold's 2019 rally, another threat to investors who had piled into bullion earlier in the year.

Fed Adds $93.5 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $93.5 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Monday.

Mexican Economy Stagnated in Third Quarter

Mexico's economic activity was flat in the third quarter following three quarters of negative output, putting the economy on track for its worst yearly performance in a decade

Stocks Start to Diverge After Months of Trading in Tandem

After months of frequently trading together, shares of big U.S. companies have begun to diverge, more often rising or falling on fundamentals or company-specific news.

German Business Sentiment Improves

Germany's Ifo business sentiment index improved in November, rising to 95.0, although the uptick came in just below a consensus forecast.

Bitcoin Drops Below $7,000 as China Euphoria Fades

After surging past $10,000 last month following Chinese leader Xi Jinping's declaration that China should speed up research into blockchain-the technology behind cryptocurrencies-the price of bitcoin has sunk to a six-month low.

What Bad News? Investors Keep Stocks Rising

Investors are shrugging off weak data and trade snags that would have roiled markets just months ago, convinced that easing by central banks and a deal between the U.S. and China will keep stocks on a roll.