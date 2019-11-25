Powell Says Fed's Rate Cuts Reflect More Bearish View of Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank cut interest rates this year in part because officials concluded the economy wasn't as strong as anticipated when the Fed lifted rates last year.

SEC Moves to Overhaul Rules on Mutual Funds' Use of Derivatives

The SEC is taking another stab at regulating the use of derivatives by investment funds, after an attempt by the Obama administration to establish stricter rules was shelved amid industry opposition.

RBA Deputy Gov. Says Gradual Rise in Wages Would Be Welcome

The Reserve Bank of Australia's hopes for faster wages growth look set to be frustrated further with recent industry level pay agreements likely entrenching gains at levels well short of what is needed to lift inflation.

Small Caps Are Trading at the Highest Levels of 2019

The Russell 2000 hit a new 52-week high-a novelty for the small-cap stock index, which has lagged, as other major U.S. stock indexes have notched a string of recent records.

Treasury Yields Fall as Equities Gain Steam

Yields on U.S. government bonds fell Monday, extending a decline that has all but wiped out the jump in Treasury yields during the first half of November.

Fed Officials Close to Filling Two Top Markets Jobs

Federal Reserve officials are in the final stages of a search to fill two top staff jobs overseeing its financial markets operations, with candidates including those from inside and outside the central bank.

Fresh Trade Optimism Hits Gold

Monday reports that the U.S. and China are closing in on an initial trade accord represent the latest blow to gold's 2019 rally, another threat to investors who had piled into bullion earlier in the year.

Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks rose to records at the start of a holiday-shortened week, buoyed by a rally in shares of technology companies.

Stocks Start to Diverge After Months of Trading in Tandem

After months of frequently trading together, shares of big U.S. companies have begun to diverge, more often rising or falling on fundamentals or company-specific news.

The Trade War Won't Be Won or Lost by President Trump

Tariffs between China and the U.S. have redirected trade flows, but don't appear to have had much impact on the countries' share of global exports.