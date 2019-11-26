China, U.S. to Keep Talking on Remaining Trade Deal Issues

China's Commerce Ministry said Chinese and U.S. officials reached consensus on resolving relevant problems in a phone call on Tuesday and agreed to maintain communications on remaining issues related to the phase-one deal.

Powell Says Fed's Rate Cuts Reflect More Bearish View of Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank cut interest rates this year in part because officials concluded the economy wasn't as strong as anticipated when the Fed lifted rates last year.

Quantitative Easing in Australia Just Two Rate Cuts Away

The Reserve Bank of Australia's first foray into quantitative easing is as few as two interest-rate cuts away, but policy makers don't expect to make that leap in the near future.

German Consumer Mood to Improve: GfK

German consumer sentiment is set to improve in December, with the GfK index at 9.7 for the month, slightly above the consensus forecast.

SEC Moves to Overhaul Rules on Mutual Funds' Use of Derivatives

The SEC is taking another stab at regulating the use of derivatives by investment funds, after an attempt by the Obama administration to establish stricter rules was shelved amid industry opposition.

RBA Deputy Gov. Says Gradual Rise in Wages Would Be Welcome

The Reserve Bank of Australia's hopes for faster wages growth look set to be frustrated further with recent industry level pay agreements likely entrenching gains at levels well short of what is needed to lift inflation.

Trump, Democrats Spar Over North American Trade Deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, facing criticism from Republicans for not embracing a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, said she is awaiting final written commitments from the Trump administration.

Small Caps Are Trading at the Highest Levels of 2019

The Russell 2000 hit a new 52-week high-a novelty for the small-cap stock index, which has lagged, as other major U.S. stock indexes have notched a string of recent records.

Treasury Yields Fall as Equities Gain Steam

Yields on U.S. government bonds fell Monday, extending a decline that has all but wiped out the jump in Treasury yields during the first half of November.

Fed Officials Close to Filling Two Top Markets Jobs

Federal Reserve officials are in the final stages of a search to fill two top staff jobs overseeing its financial markets operations, with candidates including those from inside and outside the central bank.