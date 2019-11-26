Stocks Tick Higher as Investors Parse Retail Earnings

U.S. stocks hovered near the flat line after retailers Best Buy and Dollar Tree gave investors starkly different profit outlooks for the year.

Crypto Startup Calls It Quits After a Regulatory Reprieve

A startup that raised millions by illegally selling digital tokens to investors but escaped harsh punishment after reporting its own misconduct is calling it quits.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Declined in November

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell in November for the fourth month in a row, another sign that American households are pulling back amid a global slowdown and continued trade war fears.

Home-Price Growth Picked Up in September

Home-price growth accelerated in September, marking two-straight months of price increases after a long period of decelerating gains.

Why Your Good Governance Fund Is Full of Saudi Bonds

Investors in ESG funds will end up with more exposure to Saudi Arabia than a passive investor, highlighting complexities in responsible investing that can cause confusion.

Investors Brace for Spring Drop in Natural-Gas Prices

Gas futures are already about 40% lower than they were at this time last year. Some investors are bracing themselves for prices to drop further, to multiyear lows, at winter's end.

China Stays Upbeat About Trade Deal With U.S.

China offered its most positive message in recent weeks that trade talks with the U.S. are going smoothly after a phone call Tuesday between the countries' top negotiators, raising the prospects for a limited deal.

Powell Says Fed's Rate Cuts Reflect More Bearish View of Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank cut interest rates this year in part because officials concluded the economy wasn't as strong as anticipated when the Fed lifted rates last year.

Quantitative Easing in Australia Just Two Rate Cuts Away

The Reserve Bank of Australia's first foray into quantitative easing is as few as two interest-rate cuts away, but policy makers don't expect to make that leap in the near future.