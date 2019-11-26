Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/26/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Fed Has Taken 'Significant Action' to Offset Risks to Economy, Brainard Says

Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard said that three central-bank rate cuts have put monetary policy in the right place for now, in remarks that also sketched out her preferred path for updating central-bank tools to deal with a low interest-rate world. 

 
Chinese Industrial Companies' Profits Continue Sliding

Chinese industrial companies' profits contracted further in October, pointing to further weakness in an economy struggling with sluggish demand and a protracted trade fight with the U.S. 

 
BOJ Board Member Warns of Risks From Hasty Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Makoto Sakurai said that the central bank should be prepared for future shocks, but must refrain from premature easing amid growing concerns over the side effects of prolonged low interest rates. 

 
China Raises Hopes for U.S. Trade Deal

China offered its most positive message in recent weeks that trade talks with the U.S. are going smoothly after a phone call between the countries' top negotiators, raising the prospects for a limited deal. 

 
U.S. Bonds Gain After China Trade Comments

Bond prices rose Tuesday after Chinese officials offered an upbeat assessment of recent trade talks, a move some analysts said signaled investors' skepticism about the negotiation process. 

 
U.K. Regulator Cracks Down on Marketing of Riskiest Bonds

The U.K.'s financial regulator banned the marketing of some of the riskiest types of bonds to mom-and-pop investors, after the collapse of a lender earlier this year left thousands of people poised to lose a significant portion of their investments. 

 
Stocks Tick Higher as Investors Parse Retail Earnings

U.S. stocks drifted higher as rising shares of consumer companies and real-estate firms nudged all three major indexes to a new set of records. 

 
China Sells $6 Billion of Dollar Bonds

China is taking advantage of low global yields to raise billions in its largest-ever dollar bond sale. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Declined in November

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell in November for the fourth month in a row, another sign that American households are pulling back amid a global slowdown and continued trade war fears. 

 
Crypto Startup Calls It Quits After a Regulatory Reprieve

A startup that raised millions by illegally selling digital tokens to investors but escaped harsh punishment after reporting its own misconduct is calling it quits.

