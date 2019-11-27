Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/27/2019 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Edge Higher as Trump Fuels Trade Optimism

Global stocks ticked higher following optimistic comments from President Trump on progress in the trade talks. 

 
Bank Math Adds Up to Possible December Squeeze

Don't rule out another bumpy New Year's Eve in the funding markets. 

 
UBS Trader Hits Pay Dirt With Chinese Junk Debt

A focus on a corner of finance that has grown rapidly-dollar bonds from Chinese borrowers with low or no credit ratings-has proved lucrative for a Hong Kong-based trader. 

 
China Is an Emerging Market Now, for Better and Worse

The increasing weight of China in MSCI's benchmarks is broadly a victory for the country's stocks, but comes with unwanted baggage. 

 
Fed Has Taken 'Significant Action' to Offset Risks to Economy, Brainard Says

Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard said that three central-bank rate cuts have put monetary policy in the right place for now, in remarks that also sketched out her preferred path for updating central-bank tools to deal with a low interest-rate world. 

 
French Consumers See Living Standards Improve

French consumer confidence rose in November, defying economists' expectations for a decline, as the public perceived an increase in their personal financial situation and living standards. 

 
Glynn's Take: QE Remains on the Cards in 2020 for Australia's RBA

Expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia will start quantitative easing for the first time in its history in 2020 remain elevated despite Gov. Philip Lowe's comments this week that he didn't think it would be needed. 

 
Chinese Industrial Companies' Profits Continue Sliding

Chinese industrial companies' profits contracted further in October, pointing to further weakness in an economy struggling with sluggish demand and a protracted trade fight with the U.S. 

 
BOJ Board Member Warns of Risks From Hasty Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Makoto Sakurai said that the central bank should be prepared for future shocks, but must refrain from premature easing amid growing concerns over the side effects of prolonged low interest rates. 

 
China Raises Hopes for U.S. Trade Deal

China offered its most positive message in recent weeks that trade talks with the U.S. are going smoothly after a phone call between the countries' top negotiators, raising the prospects for a limited deal.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.10% 120.102 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -8.48% 15.97 Delayed Quote.20.89%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 1.06% 382 End-of-day quote.85.44%
UBS GROUP 0.49% 12.205 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
