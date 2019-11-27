Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/27/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth, Positive Outlook

U.S. businesses have seen continued growth in economic activity, wages and prices during recent weeks, and they maintain a generally positive outlook, the Federal Reserve said. 

 
Market Indexes Advance on Fresh Trade Optimism

All three major market indexes edged higher following upbeat economic data and optimistic comments from President Trump about the trade talks between China and the U.S. 

 
U.S. Growth Enters Fourth Quarter on More Solid Footing

Economic growth was stronger during the third quarter than earlier estimated due in part to upward revisions to inventory investment. A key measure of U.S. corporate profits weakened. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.3% in October

U.S. households increased spending in October but much of that rise was due to higher outlays on electricity and gas. Households pared back their goods purchases, a sign of caution among consumers as the holiday season gets under way. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Forecasts

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth estimates for 2019 and 2020, saying weakness had been more pronounced and prolonged than it previously expected. 

 
Dollar Gains on Robust Data, Political Uncertainty Abroad

The dollar rose against a broad range of currencies, boosted by strong U.S. data and political uncertainty abroad. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

Government data showed crude-oil supplies unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles also rose by a much-greater-than-expected 5.1 million barrels. 

 
Bank Math Adds Up to Possible December Squeeze

Don't rule out another bumpy New Year's Eve in the funding markets. 

 
New York Fed Adds $108.95 Billion to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $108.95 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system in its continuing effort to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain stable. 

 
Harvest Slowdown Brews Up Higher Coffee Prices

The price of coffee has jumped more than 25% in recent weeks, lifted by signs of shrinking production in Latin America.

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC. 0.25% 4.03 Delayed Quote.13.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.59% 63.06 Delayed Quote.17.69%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.67% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
WTI -0.21% 58.12 Delayed Quote.25.42%
