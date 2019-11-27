Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Trump Signs Bill Supporting Hong Kong Protesters

President Trump signed a bill designed to show solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. He previously expressed reservations over its potential to complicate U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
Dollar Gains on Robust Data, Political Uncertainty Abroad

The dollar rose against a broad range of currencies, boosted by strong U.S. data and political uncertainty abroad. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth, Positive Outlook

U.S. businesses have seen continued growth in economic activity, wages and prices during recent weeks, and they maintain a generally positive outlook, the Federal Reserve said. 

 
U.K. Car Manufacturing Falls on Continued Uncertainty

U.K. car manufacturing fell again in October, marking a 16th month of contraction in the last 17 as uncertainty hit both business and consumer confidence, an industry body said. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Forecasts

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth estimates for 2019 and 2020, saying weakness had been more pronounced and prolonged than it previously expected. 

 
Market Indexes Advance on Fresh Trade Optimism

All three major market indexes edged higher following upbeat economic data and optimistic comments from President Trump about the trade talks between China and the U.S. 

 
U.S. Growth Enters Fourth Quarter on More Solid Footing

Economic growth was stronger during the third quarter than earlier estimated due in part to upward revisions to inventory investment. A key measure of U.S. corporate profits weakened. 

 
Harvest Slowdown Brews Up Higher Coffee Prices

The price of coffee has jumped more than 25% in recent weeks, lifted by signs of shrinking production in Latin America. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.3% in October

U.S. households increased spending in October but much of that rise was due to higher outlays on electricity and gas. Households pared back their goods purchases, a sign of caution among consumers as the holiday season gets under way. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

Government data showed crude-oil supplies unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles also rose by a much-greater-than-expected 5.1 million barrels.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC. 0.25% 4.03 Delayed Quote.14.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.44% 62.8 Delayed Quote.17.69%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.67% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
WTI -0.21% 57.83 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44pThai central bank chief says worried about rapid baht gains
RE
10:13pChina gives P2P lenders two years to exit industry - document
RE
10:09pAsian shares waver as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood
RE
10:07pAsian shares waver as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood
RE
10:07pAsian shares waver as Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood
RE
09:44pTrump Signs Bill Supporting Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:36pYen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions muddy trade progress
RE
09:36pYen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions muddy trade progress
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources
3ACRUX LIMITED : ACRUX : Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window
4WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to refund people who bought shares before ..
5SAIS LIMITED : SAIS LIMITED : Announces Q3 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group