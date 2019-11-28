Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/28/2019 | 11:16am EST
Stocks Slip After Trump Backs Hong Kong Protesters

Global stocks fell on fresh concerns over U.S.-China relations after President Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters. 

 
China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal

China is leaving the door open for a trade deal with the U.S., even as it noisily complains about President Trump's signing of a bill supporting Hong Kong's anti-Beijing protesters. 

 
Trump Signs Bill Supporting Hong Kong Protesters

President Trump signed a bill designed to show solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. He previously expressed reservations over its potential to complicate U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
Franco-German Rift Clouds EU's Future

Discord across the Rhine could hamper the EU's incoming leaders in pushing far-reaching plans-many of them favored by French President Emmanuel Macron-on climate change, technology, defense and finances. 

 
Nearly $50 Million of Ether Swiped From South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange

Nearly $50 million was swiped from a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, the industry's latest setback as it struggles with problems still plaguing cryptocurrencies and the venues where investors trade them. 

 
Dollar Flat After Recent Gains

The dollar rose against a broad range of currencies Wednesday and was mostly unchanged Thursday, amid by strong U.S. data and political uncertainty abroad. 

 
Glynn's Take: Australia Investment Stung By U.S.-China Trade War

Weak third-quarter Australian business investment data have raised concerns that the big commodity exporter is now experiencing a direct fallout from the U.S.-China trade war. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth, Positive Outlook

U.S. businesses have seen continued growth in economic activity, wages and prices during recent weeks, and they maintain a generally positive outlook, the Federal Reserve said. 

 
U.K. Car Manufacturing Falls on Continued Uncertainty

U.K. car manufacturing fell again in October, marking a 16th month of contraction in the last 17 as uncertainty hit both business and consumer confidence, an industry body said. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Forecasts

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth estimates for 2019 and 2020, saying weakness had been more pronounced and prolonged than it previously expected.

