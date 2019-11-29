Stock Futures Edge Down at Start of Holiday-Shopping Season

Global stocks edged down as investors await fresh signals on both the health of the U.S. economy with the crucial holiday-shopping season kicking off and on U.S.-China trade talks.

Black Friday Arrives Without the Mad Rush

The strength of the American consumer as a driving force behind the economy was on display during the annual Black Friday ritual, as shoppers headed to malls and trolled websites looking for deals.

Traders' Expectations for Stock Volatility Near Lowest Since 2018

It has been quiet in markets lately-so quiet that one measure of traders' expectations for stock volatility has dropped to its lowest level in more than a year.

India's GDP Growth Slows to More Than 6-Year Low of 4.5%

India's economy slowed for the sixth quarter in a row during the past period, with gross-domestic-product growth dipping to a six-and-a-half-year low as concerned companies and consumers continued to hold back on spending.

CFTC Relying More Heavily on Coordination with Criminal Prosecutors

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the 2019 fiscal year filed a record 16 enforcement actions alongside related criminal charges, the agency said this week in its annual enforcement report.

China Criticizes U.S. Support for Protests, Signals Trade Hope

China is leaving the door open for a trade deal with the U.S., even as it noisily complains about President Trump's signing of a bill supporting Hong Kong's anti-Beijing protesters.

Eurozone Inflation Firms

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation rebounded in November, rising 1%, after two straight months of decline, but remained well below the ECB's target.

Glynn's Take: RBA May be the Grinch Stealing Retailers' Christmas

The Reserve Bank of Australia has the proof it needs to justify its fourth cash rate cut this year at its December policy meeting on Tuesday, but has instead signaled that it wants to sift the economic tea leaves a little longer.

German Jobless Claims Dip

Jobless claims in Germany fell unexpectedly in November, although the unemployment rate remained at 5%, suggesting the labor market is strong despite the country's economic slowdown.

China Vows to Balance Growth, Financial Risk Prevention

China's top financial regulator said the country must strike a balance between stabilizing growth and financial risk prevention, a dilemma Beijing has faced for years but has become more pressing this year.