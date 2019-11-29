U.S. Stocks Slide at Start of Holiday-Shopping Season

Stocks fell as investors awaited fresh signals on the health of the economy at the start of the crucial holiday-shopping season.

Black Friday Arrives Without the Mad Rush

The strength of the American consumer as a driving force behind the economy was on display during the annual Black Friday ritual, as shoppers headed to malls and visited websites looking for deals.

Mexico's President Urges Quick U.S. Ratification of Trade Deal

Mexico's president urged U.S. Democrats to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a key engine for Mexico's faltering economy, saying his country has met its commitments regarding labor issues.

Canada Economy Slowed in Third Quarter

Economic growth in Canada decelerated markedly in the third quarter after posting the fastest expansion among Group of Seven countries in the previous three-month period.

Wall Street's 2020 Prediction: The Stock Market Will Have a So-So Year

Stocks have soared beyond most analysts' expectations this year. Wall Street strategists say not to count on a repeat performance in 2020.

Fresh Economic Data to Test Gold

Gold enters the final month of the year at a crossroads, increasing attention on how the safe-haven metal performs following key economic releases next week.

India's GDP Growth Slows to More Than 6-Year Low of 4.5%

India's economy slowed for the sixth quarter in a row during the past period, with gross-domestic-product growth dipping to a six-and-a-half-year low as concerned companies and consumers continued to hold back on spending.

China Criticizes U.S. Support for Protests, Signals Trade Hope

China is leaving the door open for a trade deal with the U.S., even as it noisily complains about President Trump's signing of a bill supporting Hong Kong's anti-Beijing protesters.

Eurozone Inflation Firms

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation rebounded in November, rising 1%, after two straight months of decline, but remained well below the ECB's target.

German Jobless Claims Dip

Jobless claims in Germany fell unexpectedly in November, although the unemployment rate remained at 5%, suggesting the labor market is strong despite the country's economic slowdown.