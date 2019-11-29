Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:16pm EST
U.S. Stocks Slide at Start of Holiday-Shopping Season

Stocks fell as investors awaited fresh signals on the health of the economy at the start of the crucial holiday-shopping season. 

 
Black Friday Arrives Without the Mad Rush

The strength of the American consumer as a driving force behind the economy was on display during the annual Black Friday ritual, as shoppers headed to malls and visited websites looking for deals. 

 
Mexico's President Urges Quick U.S. Ratification of Trade Deal

Mexico's president urged U.S. Democrats to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a key engine for Mexico's faltering economy, saying his country has met its commitments regarding labor issues. 

 
Canada Economy Slowed in Third Quarter

Economic growth in Canada decelerated markedly in the third quarter after posting the fastest expansion among Group of Seven countries in the previous three-month period. 

 
Wall Street's 2020 Prediction: The Stock Market Will Have a So-So Year

Stocks have soared beyond most analysts' expectations this year. Wall Street strategists say not to count on a repeat performance in 2020. 

 
Fresh Economic Data to Test Gold

Gold enters the final month of the year at a crossroads, increasing attention on how the safe-haven metal performs following key economic releases next week. 

 
India's GDP Growth Slows to More Than 6-Year Low of 4.5%

India's economy slowed for the sixth quarter in a row during the past period, with gross-domestic-product growth dipping to a six-and-a-half-year low as concerned companies and consumers continued to hold back on spending. 

 
China Criticizes U.S. Support for Protests, Signals Trade Hope

China is leaving the door open for a trade deal with the U.S., even as it noisily complains about President Trump's signing of a bill supporting Hong Kong's anti-Beijing protesters. 

 
Eurozone Inflation Firms

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation rebounded in November, rising 1%, after two straight months of decline, but remained well below the ECB's target. 

 
German Jobless Claims Dip

Jobless claims in Germany fell unexpectedly in November, although the unemployment rate remained at 5%, suggesting the labor market is strong despite the country's economic slowdown.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59pStocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls
RE
01:56pStocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls
RE
01:51pWall Street slips as U.S.-China tensions weigh, investors watch retail
RE
01:34pQuotes from shoppers as they scour for the best deals on Black Friday
RE
01:33pMaterials Down Amid Trade-Deal Jitters -- Materials Roundup
DJ
01:29pEnergy Down As Oil Rally Stalls -- Energy Roundup
DJ
01:27pDollar loses steam, set to end weak flat amid trade uncertainty
RE
01:25pDollar loses steam, set to end weak flat amid trade uncertainty
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
5INTEL CORPORATION : Intel says Qualcomm tactics forced it out of modem chip market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group