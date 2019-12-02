Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/02/2019 | 01:16am EST
Economy Week Ahead: November Jobs Report, Manufacturing Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. will publish its monthly jobs report, which will provide a gauge of the economy's momentum. Plus, a number of countries will release data on manufacturing. 

 
Saudis to Seek Extension of OPEC Cuts as Aramco IPO Approaches

The kingdom will push for an extension of oil production cuts through mid-2020 at a producers' summit this week in an effort to prop up Saudi Aramco's IPO share price, Persian Gulf officials said. 

 
China Manufacturing Gauges Point to Improving Economy

After months of slowdown, China's economy showed signs of stabilizing in November, while Beijing said it won't compete with other nations in easing policy. 

 
South Korea Inflation Far Below 2% Target in November

South Korea's inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in November, gaining 0.2% from a year earlier after being flat in October, and still far below the 2% target. 

 
Picking Chinese Stocks in the Trump Era

The nature of China's economic slowdown has changed. Understand how and investors have a better chance of putting their money on the right stocks when it becomes clear whether the White House and Beijing can settle their differences on trade. 

 
Why You Shouldn't Expect Rates to Head Upward for a While

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently set a high bar for raising interest rates, one that looks unlikely to be met for a long while. 

 
Private-Equity Cash Piles Up as Takeover Targets Get Pricier

U.S. private-equity firms, armed with a record amount of cash, are struggling to find ways to spend it, as already expensive takeover candidates have gotten even pricier, making many of them too rich for even the most optimistic private-equity buyer. 

 
Trade Tensions, Market Glut Press Upon Olive-Oil Prices

Looming U.S. tariffs on European olive oil, coupled with robust olive harvests in southern Europe, threaten to prolong a deep slump in olive oil prices, which have already fallen by about 25% this year in Spain. 

 
China's Manufacturing Resumes Growth After Six Months of Decline

Activity in China's factories resumed its expansion in November, ending six months of contraction, as domestic and external demand showed signs of improvement. 

 
U.S. Stocks Notch Best Month Since June

U.S. stocks closed out November with their largest monthly gains since June-though slipped in Friday's shortened trading session as the holiday-shopping season kicked off.

