Global Stocks Gain on Optimism Tied to China, Europe

Stocks rose after China's economy showed signs of stabilizing and a key European survey signaled better-than-expected manufacturing conditions.

Brent Oil Set to Disappear as Crude-Price Benchmark Lives On

The world's most famous oil and gas field-and the backbone of global crude pricing-has dried up. Soon the Brent benchmark will have no Brent oil.

U.S. Dominance in Global Services Economy Weakens

Over the past half-century, the U.S. has evolved from an industrial superpower into the undisputed champion of the global services economy. But in recent years, growth has stalled and much rides on whether this trend continues.

How Credit Unions Outgrew Their Down-Home Reputation

Credit unions, long seen as a humdrum corner of consumer finance, are going toe-to-toe with the biggest financial institutions.

China Manufacturing Gauges Point to Improving Economy

After months of slowdown, China's economy showed signs of stabilizing in November, while Beijing said it won't compete with other nations in easing policy.

Hong Kong's Retail Sales Suffer Worst Drop on Record, as Protests Persist

Hong Kong's retail sector is shrinking at a record pace, piling fresh pressure on an economy already in a steep recession amid six months of antigovernment protests.

Give Chinese Entrepreneurs Some Credit

Business is improving for small and midsize companies in China, but they may need looser financial conditions to keep up the momentum.

Saudis to Seek Extension of OPEC Cuts as Aramco IPO Approaches

The kingdom will push for an extension of oil production cuts through mid-2020 at a producers' summit this week in an effort to prop up Saudi Aramco's IPO share price, Persian Gulf officials said.

South Korea Inflation Far Below 2% Target in November

South Korea's inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in November, gaining 0.2% from a year earlier after being flat in October, and still far below the 2% target.