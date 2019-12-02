Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Gain on Optimism Tied to China, Europe

Stocks rose after China's economy showed signs of stabilizing and a key European survey signaled better-than-expected manufacturing conditions. 

 
Brent Oil Set to Disappear as Crude-Price Benchmark Lives On

The world's most famous oil and gas field-and the backbone of global crude pricing-has dried up. Soon the Brent benchmark will have no Brent oil. 

 
U.S. Dominance in Global Services Economy Weakens

Over the past half-century, the U.S. has evolved from an industrial superpower into the undisputed champion of the global services economy. But in recent years, growth has stalled and much rides on whether this trend continues. 

 
How Credit Unions Outgrew Their Down-Home Reputation

Credit unions, long seen as a humdrum corner of consumer finance, are going toe-to-toe with the biggest financial institutions. 

 
China Manufacturing Gauges Point to Improving Economy

After months of slowdown, China's economy showed signs of stabilizing in November, while Beijing said it won't compete with other nations in easing policy. 

 
Hong Kong's Retail Sales Suffer Worst Drop on Record, as Protests Persist

Hong Kong's retail sector is shrinking at a record pace, piling fresh pressure on an economy already in a steep recession amid six months of antigovernment protests. 

 
Give Chinese Entrepreneurs Some Credit

Business is improving for small and midsize companies in China, but they may need looser financial conditions to keep up the momentum. 

 
Saudis to Seek Extension of OPEC Cuts as Aramco IPO Approaches

The kingdom will push for an extension of oil production cuts through mid-2020 at a producers' summit this week in an effort to prop up Saudi Aramco's IPO share price, Persian Gulf officials said. 

 
South Korea Inflation Far Below 2% Target in November

South Korea's inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in November, gaining 0.2% from a year earlier after being flat in October, and still far below the 2% target.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.34% 61.88 Delayed Quote.16.47%
SHARE PLC -1.22% 30.128 Delayed Quote.34.07%
WTI 1.09% 56.46 Delayed Quote.27.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:42aSaudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO
RE
07:38aOil jumps above $61 on talk of further OPEC+ supply curbs
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:14aTurkey not 'blackmailing' NATO over Baltics defence plan - security source
RE
06:57aU.S. dollar at six-month highs vs yen, NZ dollar shines after upbeat China data
RE
06:56aUK public inflation expectations dip in November - Citi/YouGov
RE
06:46aChina Bars American Sailors From Hong Kong R&R
DJ
06:41aSaudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche more than twice oversubscribed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Trading Update - 2019 Expectations Unchanged
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen - D..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group