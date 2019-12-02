Trump Puts Tariffs on Brazil, Argentina, Citing Currencies

President Trump said he would restore tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, saying both nations have been devaluing their currencies.

Stocks Fall on Manufacturing Report, Fresh Trade Tensions

U.S. stocks fell, hit by a downbeat report on the manufacturing sector and a fresh flare-up in trade tensions. The moves were a step back for stocks after they closed out their best month since June.

U.S. Factory Activity Contracted in November

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index decreased to 48.1 in November from 48.3 in October. The reading was below economists' expectations for the manufacturing index to log in at 49.4.

American Dominance in Global Services Economy Weakens

Over the past half-century, the U.S. has evolved from an industrial superpower into the undisputed champion of the global services economy. But in recent years, growth has stalled and much rides on whether this trend continues.

U.S. Treasury Yields Lifted by Overseas Economic Data

U.S. government bonds pulled back, reflecting better-than-expected economic data out of China and the eurozone that outweighed a disappointing report on the U.S. manufacturing sector.

ECB's Lagarde Signals Long Review of Bank's Strategy, Policy Toolbox

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signaled at a hearing in Brussels that the bank is gearing up for a lengthy review of its strategy and policy toolbox.

Oil Jumps on Hopes for Extended OPEC Output Cuts

Oil prices jumped lifted by the prospect of longer production cuts by OPEC and its allies as well as evidence of improving economic conditions in China.

To Battle Passive Funds, Active Investors Shun Diversification

Conventional investing wisdom holds that the safest portfolios are highly diversified and spread across a considerable number of assets. But that isn't stopping plenty of stock pickers from running in the opposite direction.

Political Uncertainty Pressures Emerging-Market Currencies

President Trump's move to restore steel and aluminum tariffs on Argentina and Brazil marks the latest threat to economic activity in emerging markets, underscoring geopolitical fears that have hurt currencies around the world.

New Conflict in Merkel's Government Threatens Germany's Role in Europe

With the center-left Social Democratic Party's new co-chairs now openly hostile to maintaining the ruling alliance with Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union, Germany's fractious government appears closer to a collapse than at any time since it took office last year.