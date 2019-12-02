Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/02/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Trump Puts Tariffs on Brazil, Argentina, Citing Currencies

President Trump said he would raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising financial markets and opening a new front in the global trade war. 

 
Trump Administration Proposes Tariffs on $2.4 Billion of French Goods

The Trump administration proposed tariffs of up to 100% against $2.4 billion of French imports, saying the tariffs are justified because of a new digital-services tax imposed by France that weighs heavily on U.S. tech companies. 

 
Stocks Fall on Manufacturing Report, Fresh Trade Tensions

U.S. stocks fell, hit by a downbeat report on the manufacturing sector and a fresh flare-up in trade tensions. The moves were a step back for stocks after they closed out their best month since June. 

 
U.S. Factory Activity Contracted in November

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index decreased to 48.1 in November from 48.3 in October. The reading was below economists' expectations for the manufacturing index to log in at 49.4. 

 
American Dominance in Global Services Economy Weakens

Over the past half-century, the U.S. has evolved from an industrial superpower into the undisputed champion of the global services economy. But in recent years, growth has stalled and much rides on whether the trend continues. 

 
China Manufacturing Gauges Point to Improving Economy

After months of slowdown, China's economy showed signs of stabilizing in November, while Beijing said it won't compete with other nations in easing policy. 

 
U.S. Treasury Yields Lifted by Overseas Economic Data

U.S. government bonds pulled back, reflecting better-than-expected economic data out of China and the eurozone that outweighed a disappointing report on the U.S. manufacturing sector. 

 
ECB's Lagarde Signals Long Review of Bank's Strategy, Policy Toolbox

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signaled at a hearing in Brussels that the bank is gearing up for a lengthy review of its strategy and policy toolbox. 

 
Oil Rises on Hopes for Extended OPEC Output Cuts

Oil prices rose, lifted by the prospect of longer production cuts by OPEC and its allies as well as evidence of improving economic conditions in China. 

 
To Battle Passive Funds, Active Investors Shun Diversification

Conventional investing wisdom holds that the safest portfolios are highly diversified and spread across a considerable number of assets. But that isn't stopping plenty of stock pickers from running in the opposite direction.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.00% 66.315 Delayed Quote.52.92%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.08% 4.677 Delayed Quote.3.93%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 1.16% 1785.5 End-of-day quote.-3.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.33% 60.86 Delayed Quote.16.47%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.04% 59.879 Delayed Quote.59.25%
WTI 0.16% 56.14 Delayed Quote.27.86%
