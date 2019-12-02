Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/02/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Trump Administration Proposes Tariffs on $2.4 Billion of French Goods

The Trump administration proposed tariffs of up to 100% against $2.4 billion of French imports, saying the tariffs are justified because of a new digital-services tax imposed by France that weighs heavily on U.S. tech companies. 

 
Treasury Eases Minimum-Tax Burdens on U.S. Multinationals

U.S.-based multinationals will be less exposed to certain U.S. taxes after the Treasury Department issued new rules implementing two major pieces of the 2017 tax law. 

 
U.K. Sales Strong in November When Adjusted for Black Friday

U.K. sales appeared stronger in November than in previous months as shoppers seemed ready to take advantage of bargains, both online and on the high street but only when adjusted for the late timing of Black Friday, an industry body said. 

 
Trump to Put Tariffs on Brazil, Argentina, Citing Currencies

President Trump said he would raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising financial markets and opening a new front in the global trade war. 

 
Gold Demand Boosts Australian Current Account Surplus

Australia's current account was in surplus for a second consecutive quarter, supported by strong gold prices, expanding exports and a fall in the Australian dollar to its lowest levels in a decade. 

 
U.S. Dominance in Global Services Is Starting to Weaken

Growth in U.S. exports of services has stalled, raising questions about the country's supremacy in an area in which it has long enjoyed a comparative advantage. 

 
Stocks Fall on Manufacturing Report, Fresh Trade Tensions

U.S. stocks fell, hit by a downbeat report on the manufacturing sector and a fresh flare-up in trade tensions. The moves were a step back for stocks after they closed out their best month since June. 

 
U.S. Treasury Yields Lifted by Overseas Economic Data

U.S. government bonds pulled back, reflecting better-than-expected economic data out of China and the eurozone that outweighed a disappointing report on the U.S. manufacturing sector. 

 
Oil Rises on Hopes for Extended OPEC Output Cuts

Oil prices rose, lifted by the prospect of longer production cuts by OPEC and its allies as well as evidence of improving economic conditions in China. 

 
New York Fed Adds Liquidity Amid Heavy Demand for Year-End Funding

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York again saw very strong demand for liquidity aimed to help financial markets navigate the turn of the year, pumping in $97.9 billion in two parts.

