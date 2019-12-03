Trump Administration Proposes Tariffs on $2.4 Billion of French Goods

The Trump administration proposed tariffs of up to 100% against $2.4 billion of French imports, saying the tariffs are justified because of a new digital-services tax imposed by France that weighs heavily on U.S. tech companies.

Trump to Put Tariffs on Brazil, Argentina, Citing Currencies

President Trump said he would raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising financial markets and opening a new front in the global trade war.

No Surprises as Australia's RBA Stands Pat

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate on hold at a record low 0.75% at its policy meeting, but maintained an easing bias with economists expecting a further cut early next year.

Glynn's Take: RBA's Faith Set to Be Disappointed

The Reserve Bank of Australia has closed the book on an eventful 2019 with a strong statement of faith that conventional monetary policy still has what its takes to accelerate an economy that is trundling along. But most economists think the bank will be sadly disappointed.

Treasury Eases Minimum-Tax Burdens on U.S. Multinationals

U.S.-based multinationals will be less exposed to certain U.S. taxes after the Treasury Department issued new rules implementing two major pieces of the 2017 tax law.

House GOP Report Defends Trump in Impeachment Probe

House Republicans said in a report that Democrats hadn't proved that President Trump pressured Ukraine to initiate investigations in an effort to benefit his 2020 re-election bid, and that his hold on nearly $400 million in security assistance was "entirely prudent."

Why Lagarde Shouldn't Touch Policy - For Now

One month into her mandate, Christine Lagarde has already said many times that she wants to "review" the monetary policy she inherited from predecessor Mario Draghi. What she means by that is unclear, but her best contribution for now would be to stay the course and keep the policy unchanged.

U.S. Dominance in Global Services Is Starting to Weaken

Growth in U.S. exports of services has stalled, raising questions about the country's supremacy in an area in which it has long enjoyed a comparative advantage.

Stocks Fall on Manufacturing Report, Fresh Trade Tensions

U.S. stocks fell, hit by a downbeat report on the manufacturing sector and a fresh flare-up in trade tensions. The moves were a step back for stocks after they closed out their best month since June.

U.S. Treasury Yields Lifted by Overseas Economic Data

U.S. government bonds pulled back, reflecting better-than-expected economic data out of China and the eurozone that outweighed a disappointing report on the U.S. manufacturing sector.