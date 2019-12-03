Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:16am EST
Global Stocks Drop After Trump Signals Further Delays to China Deal

Stocks fell Tuesday after President Trump signaled that he might be willing to wait to strike a trade deal with China until after the U.S. elections next year. 

 
Oil Trading in Sweet Spot Adds to Improving Economic Signals

Oil prices have stayed in a contained range that analysts say benefits both producers and consumers, bolstering hopes that the global economy can rebound. 

 
Chicago Property Prices Stagnate, Trail Even Crisis-Stricken Hong Kong

Prices of commercial real estate in Chicago fell by 4.1% over the past year. The Windy City has struggled attract new companies to the same degree as the bigger coastal metropolises and some fast-growing midsize cities. 

 
Brazil's Economy Expands at Fastest Pace in Six Quarters

Brazil's economy grew at the fastest pace in six quarters in the three months through September, as record low interest rates spurred consumer spending and investment. 

 
France Promises EU Retaliation After U.S. Trade Threats

France's finance minister said the European Union would strike back against the U.S. if President Trump follows through on a plan to impose tariffs on French imports, in what could develop into a trans-Atlantic tit-for-tat on trade. 

 
Investors Tune Out Discord to Embrace Brazil's Turnaround

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of destroying the environment, endangering human rights and offending women and gay people. But for companies trying to raise money, he is a rainmaker. 

 
Group Backed by Top Chinese University Fails to Repay Creditors

A company tied to a prestigious Chinese university failed to repay some bondholders on time, the latest upset to roil a market grappling with rising and less predictable defaults. 

 
No Surprises as Australia's RBA Stands Pat

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate on hold at a record low 0.75% at its policy meeting, but maintained an easing bias with economists expecting a further cut early next year. 

 
Glynn's Take: RBA's Faith Set to Be Disappointed

The Reserve Bank of Australia has closed the book on an eventful 2019 with a strong statement of faith that conventional monetary policy still has what its takes to accelerate an economy that is trundling along. But most economists think the bank will be sadly disappointed.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.45% 4.6588 Delayed Quote.5.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.39% 60.68 Delayed Quote.12.76%
WTI -0.34% 55.82 Delayed Quote.22.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39aWE WILL WORK IT OUT : Trump calls trade dispute with France "minor"
RE
09:38aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Gold producer makes first trade on MOEX Precious Metals Market
PU
09:36aThe North American Bitcoin Conference Re-Engages CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as the Official Newswire of the Longest-Running Blockchain-Focused Event
GL
09:33aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Highest calf welfare standards must be followed
PU
09:32aFrench Champagne exporters call for help over new U.S. duties threat
RE
09:31aOPEC+ expected to deepen output cuts to 1.5 million bpd - JPM
RE
09:27aEU says will seek immediate talks with U.S. over French digital tax
RE
09:23aHorizon Launches $5 Million Series A Round to Support Build Out of Global Trading Venues Powered by Horizon's Blockchain Technology
GL
09:21aAlibaba raises further $1.7 billion in over-allotted shares in HK listing
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
4COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group