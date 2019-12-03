Global Stocks Drop After Trump Signals Further Delays to China Deal

Stocks fell Tuesday after President Trump signaled that he might be willing to wait to strike a trade deal with China until after the U.S. elections next year.

Oil Trading in Sweet Spot Adds to Improving Economic Signals

Oil prices have stayed in a contained range that analysts say benefits both producers and consumers, bolstering hopes that the global economy can rebound.

Chicago Property Prices Stagnate, Trail Even Crisis-Stricken Hong Kong

Prices of commercial real estate in Chicago fell by 4.1% over the past year. The Windy City has struggled attract new companies to the same degree as the bigger coastal metropolises and some fast-growing midsize cities.

Brazil's Economy Expands at Fastest Pace in Six Quarters

Brazil's economy grew at the fastest pace in six quarters in the three months through September, as record low interest rates spurred consumer spending and investment.

France Promises EU Retaliation After U.S. Trade Threats

France's finance minister said the European Union would strike back against the U.S. if President Trump follows through on a plan to impose tariffs on French imports, in what could develop into a trans-Atlantic tit-for-tat on trade.

Investors Tune Out Discord to Embrace Brazil's Turnaround

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of destroying the environment, endangering human rights and offending women and gay people. But for companies trying to raise money, he is a rainmaker.

Group Backed by Top Chinese University Fails to Repay Creditors

A company tied to a prestigious Chinese university failed to repay some bondholders on time, the latest upset to roil a market grappling with rising and less predictable defaults.

No Surprises as Australia's RBA Stands Pat

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate on hold at a record low 0.75% at its policy meeting, but maintained an easing bias with economists expecting a further cut early next year.

Glynn's Take: RBA's Faith Set to Be Disappointed

The Reserve Bank of Australia has closed the book on an eventful 2019 with a strong statement of faith that conventional monetary policy still has what its takes to accelerate an economy that is trundling along. But most economists think the bank will be sadly disappointed.