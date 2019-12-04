Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/04/2019 | 05:16am EST
Trump Says Trade War With China Could Drag On

President Trump said he could wait until after the U.S. election to strike a limited trade deal with China, sending stock prices down sharply and casting doubt on whether the two sides will head off new tariffs. 

 
China Caixin Services PMI Hit Seven-Month High in Nov

Growth in China's service sector activity accelerated to a seven-month high in November, flashing another positive sign about the shape of the world's second-largest economy. 

 
Iraq, Other Countries Support Extra OPEC Cuts

Iraq and other oil-exporting nations will support deeper production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies as the cartel attempts to shore up sagging oil prices. 

 
Australia's Economy Fails to Fire Up Despite Stimulus

Australia's economy failed to fire up in the third quarter, despite the Reserve Bank of Australia rolling out cuts to its official cash rate, the first in three years, and Canberra chiming in with a reduction in income tax. 

 
Glynn's Take: Aussie Consumer Spending Strike Confounds RBA

Australians have enjoyed cheap credit for decades, driving up their household debt, while helping to sustain an uninterrupted economic expansion. But that appears to be changing with early signs that the Aussie consumer is becoming more prudent. 

 
House Impeachment Report Says Trump Abused Office

A Democratic-led House committee approved a report accusing President Trump of soliciting foreign election interference and abusing his office by pressuring Ukraine to launch probes that could benefit him politically. 

 
Corporate Tax Chiefs Voice Concerns About Global Minimum Tax Proposal

Executives at international companies chimed in on an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development proposal that would introduce a global minimum tax and could result in higher tax payments for some companies. 

 
Mexico Resists Democrats' Labor Push on Trade Pact

Mexico's government and business leaders are voicing opposition to a key demand of U.S. Democratic lawmakers in a renegotiated North American trade pact, possibly jeopardizing the deal's passage this year. 

 
U.S. Oil Patch Stares Down $120 Billion Debt Wall

The oil patch is facing a reckoning in coming years when billions of dollars of debt that helped energy companies weather the prolonged commodity price slump comes due. 

 
Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Boosted Spending by 16%

American shoppers increased their spending over the five-day shopping period between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, according to new data.

