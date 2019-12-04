U.S. Private Sector Added 67,000 Jobs in November

The U.S. nonfarm private sector added 67,000 jobs in November, missing economists' expectations by a wide margin. Large and midsize businesses posted the largest increase, according to the ADP report.

Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal

U.S. stock indexes rose as investors gauged comments from President Trump on his willingness to delay a China trade deal to be rhetoric used to further negotiations.

Impeachment Proceedings Move to New Stage

House Democrats take on the task of deciding whether President Trump's campaign for Ukraine to launch investigations aimed at American political players constitutes grounds for impeachment, an effort that will put the focus on a cornerstone of the U.S. Constitution and test the unity of the Democratic caucus.

Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% as it cited early evidence that the global economy is stabilizing.

China Threatens Retaliation Over Proposed U.S. Sanctions

China said it would retaliate if the U.S. presses forward with sanctions over Beijing's repression of Uighur Muslims-Washington's second stand on China human rights in recent days, with trade talks facing uncertainty.

Pound Hits Fresh High on Boris Johnson's Election Prospects

The pound rose to a seven-month high against the dollar as polls suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party would win a majority in next week's general election.

Fed Pumps $70.1 Billion in One-Day Liquidity Into Financial Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $70.1 billion in temporary liquidity to financial markets on Wednesday.

Why Markets Have Lost Their Cool

Beyond expectations of a trade agreement, last month's calm was created by a force that had nothing to do with the world getting better: swarms of investors betting against volatility itself.

Regional Banks Face Bumpy Road Away From Libor

Regional banks are struggling to move away from the troubled London interbank offered rate, saying alternatives to the key benchmark for variable-rate debt could hurt their ability to make new loans.

China Works Its Way Up From Sweatshops to Skilled Jobs

China's leaders are spurring the country to create a more productive and professional workforce for an economy shifting from export manufacturing toward services and domestic demand.