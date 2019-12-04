Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/04/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal

U.S. stocks rose as investors gauged comments from President Trump on his willingness to delay a China trade deal to be rhetoric used to further negotiations. 

 
New Link Between Stocks, Bonds Shows How Markets Have Changed

Value stocks perform better when the yield curve gets steeper, meaning the difference between long- and short-term government bond yields widens. That correlation was nonexistent 10 years ago. 

 
U.S. Services Sector Grew Solidly in November

Service-sector activity across the U.S. expanded in November, a reassuring sign the U.S. economy remained on solid footing as 2019 comes to a close. 

 
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Raises Concerns Over Global Tax Talks

The U.S. has "serious concerns" with proposals being discussed in the global rewrite of corporate tax rules, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. 

 
U.S. Private Sector Added 67,000 Jobs in November

The U.S. nonfarm private sector added 67,000 jobs in November, missing economists' expectations by a wide margin. Large and midsize businesses posted the largest increase, according to the ADP report. 

 
Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Wane as Industrial Demand Declines

Order books for heavy-duty truck manufacturers are thinning out as a weaker U.S. industrial economy pushes fleet operators to put the brakes on plans to expand freight-carrying capacity. 

 
Oil's Volatile Stretch Continues Ahead of OPEC Decision

Oil prices rose near their highest level in two months, extending a recent stretch of volatility as analysts await an OPEC decision about the cartel's supply cuts. 

 
Tired of OPEC Laggards, Saudis Threaten Oil-Output Surge

Saudi Arabia is threatening to boost oil production unilaterally if some OPEC nations continue to defy the cartel's output curbs, cartel officials say. 

 
Democrats Signal Impeachment May Go Beyond Ukraine

Democrats signaled their impeachment case could include multiple alleged offenses in President Trump's dealings with Ukraine, including bribery, abuse of power and obstruction of both Congress and justice, at a Judiciary Committee hearing that marked the next phase in the impeachment inquiry. 

 
Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and gave no indication a near-term cut is in the offing, as it cited early evidence that the global economy is stabilizing.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.04% 63.02 Delayed Quote.12.76%
WTI 3.39% 58.32 Delayed Quote.22.91%
