Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:16pm EST
New Zealand Nearly Doubles Capital Requirements for Banks

New Zealand is almost doubling the amount of high-quality capital that banks are required to hold, aiming to limit the chance of a bank collapse to a one-in-200 year event. 

 
Regulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System

Financial regulators identified fast-growing mortgage lending companies as a potential source of instability in the U.S. financial system, while finding that overall risks are moderate. 

 
Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Wane as Industrial Demand Declines

Order books for heavy-duty truck manufacturers are thinning out as a weaker U.S. industrial economy pushes fleet operators to put the brakes on plans to expand freight-carrying capacity. 

 
U.S. Services Sector Grew Solidly in November

Service-sector activity across the U.S. expanded in November, a reassuring sign the U.S. economy remained on solid footing as 2019 comes to a close. 

 
Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and gave no indication a near-term cut is in the offing, as it cited early evidence that the global economy is stabilizing. 

 
Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal

U.S. stocks rose as investors gauged comments from President Trump on his willingness to delay a China trade deal to be rhetoric used to further negotiations. 

 
U.S. Private Sector Added 67,000 Jobs in November

The U.S. nonfarm private sector added 67,000 jobs in November, missing economists' expectations by a wide margin. Large and midsize businesses posted the largest increase, according to the ADP report. 

 
Pound Hits Fresh High on Boris Johnson's Election Prospects

The pound rose to a seven-month high against the dollar as polls suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party would win a majority in next week's general election. 

 
New Link Between Stocks, Bonds Shows How Markets Have Changed

Value stocks perform better when the yield curve gets steeper, meaning the difference between long- and short-term government bond yields widens. That correlation was nonexistent 10 years ago. 

 
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Raises Concerns Over Global Tax Talks

The U.S. has "serious concerns" with proposals being discussed in the global rewrite of corporate tax rules, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pAMAZON FACES U.S. ANTITRUST SCRUTINY ON CLOUD BUSINESS : Bloomberg
RE
09:59pChina central bank will conduct MLF operations to roll over maturity on Friday - traders
RE
09:58pJapan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump
RE
09:52pJapan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump
RE
09:46pBeijing envoy warns of 'destructive forces' trying to undermine U.S.-China ties
RE
09:42pBOJ'S HARADA : Must continue current easing for prices, interest rates to rise
RE
09:41pTrump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G
RE
09:37pNikkei bounces back on trade deal hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
09:35pALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : Can President Trump Deliver on His Promise to Create Millions of Manufacturing Jobs?
PU
09:27pELON MUSK : British cave explorer felt 'branded a pedophile' by Elon Musk tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
3Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4UAW union leaders recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal
5BHARTI AIRTEL LTD : Bharti Airtel Plans $3 Billion Fundraise After Telecoms Fees Ruling

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group