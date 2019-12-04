Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/04/2019 | 11:16pm EST
New Zealand Nearly Doubles Capital Requirements for Banks

New Zealand is almost doubling the amount of high-quality capital that banks are required to hold, aiming to limit the chance of a bank collapse to a one-in-200 year event. 

 
Regulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System

Financial regulators identified fast-growing mortgage lending companies as a potential source of instability in the U.S. financial system, while finding that overall risks are moderate. 

 
Oil's Volatile Stretch Continues Ahead of OPEC Decision

Oil prices rose near their highest level in two months, extending a recent stretch of volatility as analysts await an OPEC decision about the cartel's supply cuts. 

 
Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal

U.S. stocks rose as investors gauged comments from President Trump on his willingness to delay a China trade deal to be rhetoric used to further negotiations. 

 
Pound Hits Fresh High on Boris Johnson's Election Prospects

The pound rose to a seven-month high against the dollar as polls suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party would win a majority in next week's general election. 

 
Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Wane as Industrial Demand Declines

Order books for heavy-duty truck manufacturers are thinning out as a weaker U.S. industrial economy pushes fleet operators to put the brakes on plans to expand freight-carrying capacity. 

 
U.S. Services Sector Grew Solidly in November

Service-sector activity across the U.S. expanded in November, a reassuring sign the U.S. economy remained on solid footing as 2019 comes to a close. 

 
Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and gave no indication a near-term cut is in the offing, as it cited early evidence that the global economy is stabilizing. 

 
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Raises Concerns Over Global Tax Talks

The U.S. has "serious concerns" with proposals being discussed in the global rewrite of corporate tax rules, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. 

 
Democrats Signal Impeachment May Go Beyond Ukraine

Democrats signaled their impeachment case centered on President Trump's dealings with Ukraine could include multiple alleged offenses, including bribery, abuse of power and obstruction of both Congress and justice.

