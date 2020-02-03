Virus Outbreak a Major Test of China's System, Xi Says

Chinese leader Xi Jinping described the coronavirus outbreak as a major test of the country's governance. Meantime, U.S. authorities reported a second case of the virus being passed from one person to another.

South Korea Inflation Hits 14-Month High

South Korea's inflation accelerated to hit a 14-month high last month, likely easing pressure for the central bank to lower interest rates further and spur growth.

Oil Skids Into Bear Market, While Stocks Rebound

U.S. stocks rebounded after last week's sharp decline. But oil prices dropped more than 2% on worries that the coronavirus outbreak would reduce Chinese energy consumption.

Fannie, Freddie Regulator Hires Adviser for Privatization

The Federal Housing Finance Agency tapped investment bank Houlihan Lokey as a first step in returning the mortgage companies to private ownership after their $190 billion government bailout.

Democrats, Defense Team Make Final Impeachment Arguments

House managers said President Trump was a threat to American democracy, while his defense team countered that Democrats were trying to undermine two elections, in their final arguments in his Senate impeachment trial.

Banks Expect Tighter Lending Standards, Weaker Loan Performance

The Federal Reserve's quarterly survey of senior loan officers found that a majority of banks expect to tighten standards almost across the board because of unexpected deterioration in the quality of those loans.

FAA Moves Toward Certifying Specific Drones for Package Deliveries

U.S. aviation regulators plan to craft new safety standards for specific unmanned-aircraft models, the biggest step yet toward eventually authorizing widespread delivery of packages by drones.

U.S. Factory Sector Returned to Growth Mode in January

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index rose to 50.9 in January from 47.2 in December. Economists surveyed had expected a reading of 48.5.

Oil Prices Slide Into Bear Market on Coronavirus Concern

The drop in prices highlights investors' concern that China's deadly outbreak will reduce demand for already well-supplied gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Shipping Bellwether Hits All-Time Low

An index tracking freight rates for the world's largest cargo ships has fallen to its lowest-ever level as the spread of the coronavirus weighs on global trade.