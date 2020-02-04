OPEC, Allies Weigh Deeper Oil Production Cuts to Counter Coronavirus's Impact

OPEC and its allies are debating more aggressive oil output cuts than previously considered after reviewing new data that showed the coronavirus's deepening impact on global oil demand, officials at the cartel said.

China Caixin Services PMI Hit Three-Month Low in January

Growth of activity in China's service sector slowed to a three-month low, a private gauge showed Wednesday, contrasting with official data that showed a faster expansion.

Stocks Rally as Volatility Makes Comeback

The Dow industrials closed about 408 points higher and Nasdaq hit a record on speculation that economic growth will prove to be resilient in the face of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Virus Cases Cross 24,000; First Hong Kong Victim Dies

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose above 24,000 and Hong Kong reported its first death from the spreading pathogen, as Macau moved to shut casinos and China injected more cash into its banking system.

RBA Weighing Costs and Benefits of Further Rate Cuts

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe said Wednesday that future reductions in interest rates will have to be weighed carefully against what the central bank sees as the benefits and costs of tapping on the policy accelerator further.

New Rule Lets U.S. Companies Fight Currency Manipulation

The Trump administration says it will allow companies to pursue tariffs against foreign competitors if they can show those rivals have benefited from currency manipulation in their countries.

U.S. Factory Orders Rose 1.8% in December

U.S. factory orders increased 1.8% to a seasonally adjusted $499 billion in December from the previous month. That was the biggest increase since August 2018. Economists had expected a 1.4% increase.

Home Construction Hums, Lumber Prices Follow

Home builders, aided by low mortgage rates, are busier than they've been in years, boosting their shares but also the price of lumber.

New Fed Repos Total $94.45 Billion

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York faced more demand for an offering of two-week temporary liquidity than it was willing to supply Tuesday, as the day's market interventions led overall temporary liquidity levels rise a bit.

SEC, Startup Gird for Crypto Court Clash

The encrypted-messaging startup is testing the limits of the U.S. government's crackdown on digital assets.