Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 05:16am EST
Coronavirus Crisis Could Delay U.S. Boost From Deal With China, Kudlow Says

Top White House economic aide Larry Kudlow said he expected the fallout from the coronavirus to delay-but not derail-the economic boost the U.S. anticipated from the first phase of the trade deal with China. 

 
China Caixin Services PMI Hit Three-Month Low in January

Growth of activity in China's service sector slowed to a three-month low, a private gauge showed Wednesday, contrasting with official data that showed a faster expansion. 

 
Coronavirus Spurs Rally In Chinese Bonds

Long-term Chinese bond yields have hit their lowest level in more than three years, as investors bet the coronavirus epidemic will lead to even slower growth and easier monetary policy. 

 
Bank of Thailand Unexpectedly Cuts Benchmark Rate to Record Low

Thailand's central bank unexpectedly cut its one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.00%, a record low as the coronavirus outbreak in Asia clouds the country's economic outlook 

 
OPEC, Allies Weigh Deeper Oil Production Cuts to Counter Coronavirus's Impact

OPEC and its allies are debating more aggressive oil output cuts than previously considered after reviewing new data that showed the coronavirus's deepening impact on global oil demand, officials at the cartel said. 

 
Stocks Rally as Volatility Makes Comeback

The Dow industrials closed about 408 points higher and Nasdaq hit a record on speculation that economic growth will prove to be resilient in the face of the coronavirus outbreak in China. 

 
RBA Weighing Costs and Benefits of Further Rate Cuts

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe said Wednesday that future reductions in interest rates will have to be weighed carefully against what the central bank sees as the benefits and costs of tapping on the policy accelerator further. 

 
New Rule Lets U.S. Companies Fight Currency Manipulation

The Trump administration says it will allow companies to pursue tariffs against foreign competitors if they can show those rivals have benefited from currency manipulation in their countries. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Rose 1.8% in December

U.S. factory orders increased 1.8% to a seasonally adjusted $499 billion in December from the previous month. That was the biggest increase since August 2018. Economists had expected a 1.4% increase. 

 
Home Construction Hums, Lumber Prices Follow

Home builders, aided by low mortgage rates, are busier than they've been in years, boosting their shares but also the price of lumber.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.99% 55.38 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.10% 9467.974109 Delayed Quote.1.99%
WTI 2.52% 50.8 Delayed Quote.-16.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aWORLD FIRST UK : Sterling bounces off the bottom
PU
05:31aChina's Zhejiang to prioritise restarts at key exporters, manufacturers after virus lockdown
RE
05:27aEuro zone shopping plunges at Christmas as growth slows
RE
05:22aTrump touts stock market's record run, but who benefits?
RE
05:21aQatar Airways in talks to buy 49% RwandAir stake, interested in increasing LATAM investment
RE
05:19aUKRAINE : Coronavirus is not disrupting grain exports to China
RE
05:16aUK economy's post-election rebound strengthens in January - PMI
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:13aOil jumps 3% on reports of effective coronavirus drug
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook
2INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC : British commercial property back on the investment map
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q1 FY 2020
4PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Reports More Than 26 Million Subscribers to New Streaming Ser..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group