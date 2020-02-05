Coronavirus Crisis Could Delay U.S. Boost From Deal With China, Kudlow Says

Top White House economic aide Larry Kudlow said he expected the fallout from the coronavirus to delay-but not derail-the economic boost the U.S. anticipated from the first phase of the trade deal with China.

China Caixin Services PMI Hit Three-Month Low in January

Growth of activity in China's service sector slowed to a three-month low, a private gauge showed Wednesday, contrasting with official data that showed a faster expansion.

Coronavirus Spurs Rally In Chinese Bonds

Long-term Chinese bond yields have hit their lowest level in more than three years, as investors bet the coronavirus epidemic will lead to even slower growth and easier monetary policy.

Bank of Thailand Unexpectedly Cuts Benchmark Rate to Record Low

Thailand's central bank unexpectedly cut its one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.00%, a record low as the coronavirus outbreak in Asia clouds the country's economic outlook

OPEC, Allies Weigh Deeper Oil Production Cuts to Counter Coronavirus's Impact

OPEC and its allies are debating more aggressive oil output cuts than previously considered after reviewing new data that showed the coronavirus's deepening impact on global oil demand, officials at the cartel said.

Stocks Rally as Volatility Makes Comeback

The Dow industrials closed about 408 points higher and Nasdaq hit a record on speculation that economic growth will prove to be resilient in the face of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

RBA Weighing Costs and Benefits of Further Rate Cuts

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe said Wednesday that future reductions in interest rates will have to be weighed carefully against what the central bank sees as the benefits and costs of tapping on the policy accelerator further.

New Rule Lets U.S. Companies Fight Currency Manipulation

The Trump administration says it will allow companies to pursue tariffs against foreign competitors if they can show those rivals have benefited from currency manipulation in their countries.

U.S. Factory Orders Rose 1.8% in December

U.S. factory orders increased 1.8% to a seasonally adjusted $499 billion in December from the previous month. That was the biggest increase since August 2018. Economists had expected a 1.4% increase.

Home Construction Hums, Lumber Prices Follow

Home builders, aided by low mortgage rates, are busier than they've been in years, boosting their shares but also the price of lumber.