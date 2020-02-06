China to Cut Tariffs on $75 Billion of U.S. Goods

Beijing said it would slash tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports in half as part of its efforts to implement a recently signed trade agreement with Washington.

German Manufacturing Orders Plunge

German manufacturing orders unexpectedly fell 2.1% in December, suggesting the industrial downturn in Europe's economic powerhouse continues.

Philippines Central Bank Cuts Policy Rate

The Philippine central bank on Thursday cut its overnight interest rates as the coronavirus outbreak in Asia increases uncertainty over the economic outlook.

India's RBI Leaves Key Lending Rate Unchanged

India's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged, saying its decision is line with its goal to achieve medium-term target for inflation while supporting economic growth.

Fed's Daly Says Strong Stocks Reflect Optimism Over Economy

The central bank official tells CNBC that last year's rate cuts gave the U.S. economy some space to weather any negative influence.

Brazil's Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to 4.25%

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, as the economy shows mixed signals amid fears of a global slowdown, and indicated an end to the current rate-cutting cycle.

Puerto Rico Bondholders Reach Tentative Deal With Oversight Board

Competing bondholder groups and the oversight board supervising Puerto Rico's debt restructuring have reached a tentative compromise that moves the U.S. territory closer to leaving bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.

U.K. Regulator Plans to Boost Audit, Reporting Reviews

The Financial Reporting Council plans to hire additional lawyers and forensic accountants to boost its audit and reporting reviews and extend its monitoring of audit firms.

Senate Acquits Trump on Both Impeachment Articles

The Republican-led Senate acquitted President Trump of charges stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit him politically, bringing to a close a bruising four-month battle fought almost entirely along party lines.

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows for First Time in Six Years

The trade gap narrowed as Americans imported less from overseas and exports fell amid trade tariffs and slower global growth. The U.S. deficit in goods with China fell to its lowest level since 2014.