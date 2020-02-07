Two Top IMF Officials Depart After New Chief Takes Charge

The IMF said David Lipton, its long-serving No. 2 official, and Deputy Managing Director Carla Grasso, who was in charge of administration, will leave at the end of February.

U.S. Stocks Fall, But Post Big Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks posted their biggest weekly gains in months, capping a volatile period that included stronger-than-expected data and uncertainty about the economic impact of the viral outbreak in China.

U.S. Companies Expect Coronavirus to Cut China Revenue

Many U.S. companies expect the outbreak to dent their China revenue as the virus threw travel into turmoil and all but stopped many other consumer activities in the country, from shopping to eating in restaurants.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Set to Restart Oil Output in Neutral Zone

The oil fields can produce as much as 500,000 barrels of crude a day.

Fed: Possible Spillovers From Coronavirus Pose New Risk to Economic Outlook

The Federal Reserve said Friday that risks of weaker-than-expected U.S. growth had declined late last year but that the possible spillovers from the effects of the new coronavirus in China present a new risk to the outlook.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by One to 676 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was up by one in the latest week to 676, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Co.

U.S. Economy Added 225,000 Jobs in January

Employers added 225,000 jobs in January and the jobless rate was 3.6%, signs the U.S. labor market is positioned to fuel economic growth in 2020.

The Scottish Fund Manager That's One of the Biggest Winners on Tesla

One of the biggest winners from Tesla's wild ride is a 112-year-old Scottish fund management firm that has become a specialist in holding some of the world's most hyped stocks for the long term.

Canada Added Jobs in January, Wages Accelerate

Employment in Canada rose in January at a solid pace and the jobless rate ticked down, offering some evidence the labor market is showing signs of a rebound after a slowdown late last year.

In China, Anger Simmers Over Coronavirus Doctor's Death

China pledged "thorough investigations" into the death of Dr. Li Wenliang, who raised flags about a new virus, as public anger built across the country over the government's handling of an epidemic that has spread quickly across China and around the world.