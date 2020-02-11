Log in
02/11/2020
Fed's Daly Says Low Jobless Rate Not Automatic Sign of Tight Labor Market

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said super low unemployment doesn't necessarily mean the job market has overheated, and added she sees no looming need to change the central bank's interest-rate target any time soon. 

 
China Urges Key Industries to Return to Work

The Chinese government Tuesday asked key industries related to the national economy and the people's livelihood to resume work immediately, which had been shuttered after Beijing extended the Lunar New Year holiday to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. 

 
Trump Proposes $4.8 Trillion Budget, With Cuts to Safety Nets

President Trump unveiled a $4.8 trillion budget that charts a path for a potential second term, proposing steep reductions in social-safety-net programs and foreign aid, but higher outlays for defense and veterans. 

 
President Xi Inspects Coronavirus Hospital in Beijing

The Chinese leader paid his first public visit to the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, stopping at a Beijing hospital treating infected patients and at a local disease-control office after weeks of remaining largely out of public view. 

 
Australian Dollar Sinks as Investors Brace for Coronavirus Slowdown in China

Australia's currency fell to its weakest level in more than a decade, reflecting growing concerns about the damage the new coronavirus will do to China's economy and its appetite for Australian exports. 

 
Stocks Gain as U.S. Economy Signals Strength

U.S. stocks rose to new highs as investors focused on signs of strength in the domestic economy. 

 
Fed Chairman Heads to Capitol Hill Facing New Questions Over Growth Risks

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill for two days of testimony starting Tuesday, he will face questions about how the central bank might respond to economic uncertainties emanating from China. 

 
Overall Fed Temporary Liquidity Continues to Shrink

The New York Fed announced that it implemented a $38.2 billion overnight repurchase-agreement operation that saw eligible banks take far less money than the central bank was willing to provide. 

 
Green Bonds Branch Out With Record Sale

Community Preservation issued a $150 million sustainability bond, the largest such sale by a community development financial institution, as sales of green, social and sustainability bonds are expected to hit $400 billion this year. 

 
Fed's Bowman: Current Fed Policy Will Support Expansion

The Federal Reserve governor said the current setting of the central bank's monetary policy should help the U.S. economy continue to grow.

