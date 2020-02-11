Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/11/2020 | 11:16am EST
Fed Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak and Risks for Broader Disruptions

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers Tuesday the Fed is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, 'which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy.' 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise on Optimism About Coronavirus Containment Efforts

Major stock indexes rose as the rate of new coronavirus cases in China slowed, bolstering hopes that authorities in both China and the U.S. will take the necessary steps to contain the outbreak and shield the world economy. 

 
China Outbreak Weighs on Commodities, From Oil to Hogs

China's coronavirus outbreak has scrambled the global trade in commodities, hitting the country's massive appetite and challenging global supply lines set up to feed it. 

 
Companies Need to Dust Off Their No-Deal Brexit Plans

The U.K. has now left the European Union politically, but the more painful economic break is yet to come. Companies and investors still need to plan for a hard landing. 

 
New York Fed Keeps Temporary Liquidity Steady

The overall level of temporary liquidity supplied by the Federal Reserve for its money-market interventions was largely steady Tuesday. 

 
UK Economy Grew in Final Year of EU Membership

The British economy picked up a little speed in 2019 despite registering no growth at all in the final quarter of the year, as the U.K. outpaced both France and Germany. 

 
Beware of Wall Street's Armchair Epidemiologists

Virus experts are far less confident about our ability to control the spread of coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Evacuee From Wuhan Tests Positive for Coronavirus, After a Misstep

A passenger on a U.S.-chartered flight out of Wuhan became the first to test positive for the coronavirus among those evacuated from the center of the outbreak, while in China the highest-level officials yet were removed for the handling of a crisis that has killed more than 1,000 people. 

 
Fed's Daly Says Low Jobless Rate Not Automatic Sign of Tight Labor Market

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said super low unemployment doesn't necessarily mean the job market has overheated, and added she sees no looming need to change the central bank's interest-rate target any time soon. 

 
China Urges Key Industries to Return to Work

The Chinese government Tuesday asked key industries related to the national economy and the people's livelihood to resume work immediately, which had been shuttered after Beijing extended the Lunar New Year holiday to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.15% 0.84345 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.24% 53.98 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
WTI 0.50% 49.99 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
