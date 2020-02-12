Global Stocks Rise as Optimism Prevails

Stocks and oil prices advanced as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and the potential economic fallout eased.

Fed's Powell Set to Testify Before Senate

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill for a second day of testimony on the economy, monetary policy and financial regulation. On Tuesday, Mr. Powell said the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was being closely monitored.

U.S. Travel Industry Set for Multibillion-Dollar Hit From Coronavirus

The effective freeze on visitors from China is a blow to hotels, retailers and other businesses that have come to rely on their spending.

Sweden's Riksbank Leaves Key Rate Unchanged at Zero

Sweden's central bank on Wednesday said it expects the rate to remain at zero until mid-2022 to allow for good economic development and close-to-target inflation.

RBNZ Stands Pat, Sees Short-Lived Virus Impact

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its cash rate unchanged at a record low 1.0% and said it expects the coronavirus epidemic to have a short-lived impact on the local economy.

Fed Officials Weigh Risks of Covid-19

Two regional Federal Reserve officials said Tuesday that the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19, in China was casting uncertainty over the U.S. outlook.

Fed Watching Risks of Broader Coronavirus Disruptions

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers the Fed is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, "which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy."

China Fires Highest-Level Officials Yet Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing replaced two provincial health officials in charge of virus-racked Hubei province with a trusted official from national health agency.

Credit-Card Debt in U.S. Rises to Record $930 Billion

Total credit-card balances increased by $46 billion, well above the previous peak seen before the 2008 financial crisis.

Tesla Pulls Up Lithium Producer Stocks

Tesla's surge has helped lift shares of lithium producers to double-digit gains in 2020, powered by investors' bets that demand for the electric-car battery component will outpace a recent supply glut.