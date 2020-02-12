Log in
02/12/2020 | 01:16pm EST
Beijing Pledges to Stabilize China's Economy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China's top leaders vowed to stabilize the economy as they attempt to keep a deadly coronavirus outbreak under control, offering tax relief and other measures to keep jobs filled and ensure the country is stocked with necessities. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise as Coronavirus Worries Abate

Major stock indexes rose and oil prices advanced as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and the potential economic fallout eased. 

 
U.S. Government-Bond Prices Slide on Increased Risk Appetite, Looming Auctions

U.S. government bonds pulled back for the second consecutive session, reflecting decreased demand for safer assets and supply pressures ahead of a $27 billion auction of 10-year notes. 

 
Investors Pile Into Once-Unloved Greek Debt

The yield on Greek government bonds breached 1% for the first time, marking a dramatic turnaround for an economy that had been viewed by investors as a bet too risky fewer than 15 months ago. 

 
Surge in Euro Borrowing Could Store Up Trouble for Later

The euro is cheaper than many think it ought to be. One explanation: A surge in euro-based borrowing abroad is weighing the currency down. This could make the euro prone to wild swings in the future. 

 
Hedging Strategy Likely Exacerbated Oil's Fall

A scramble by Wall Street to reduce exposure to falling oil prices may have hastened crude's recent descent. 

 
OPEC Cuts 2020 Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Cites Coronavirus

The Coronavirus will be the key driver of a drop in global oil demand growth this year, OPEC said, as it downgraded its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast for the sixth time in nine months, this time by 230,000 barrels to 0.99 million barrels a day. 

 
Powell Says Low Inflation Creates New Challenges for Fed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers the central bank wanted to update its policy-setting manual to address an economic environment in which falling inflation was potentially a more pressing problem than rising inflation. 

 
Fed's Temporary Liquidity Levels Tick A Touch Higher To $164.4 Billion

The New York Fed added $40.6 billion via an overnight repurchase agreement, or repo. With $37.92 billion in outstanding repos maturing, the overall level of temporary repos still in the market rose by $2.7 billion to $164.4 billion.

