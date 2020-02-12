WSJ Survey: Coronavirus Likely to Hit First-Quarter U.S. Growth

China's coronavirus outbreak will likely dampen U.S. economic growth in the first quarter, according to a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Stocks Close at Records as Coronavirus Worries Abate

Major stock indexes rose to records and oil prices advanced as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and the potential economic fallout eased.

Beijing Pledges to Stabilize China's Economy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China's top leaders vowed to stabilize the economy as they attempt to keep a deadly coronavirus outbreak under control, offering tax relief and other measures to keep jobs filled and ensure the country is stocked with necessities.

U.S. Budget Deficit Grew 25% in First Four Months of Fiscal 2020

The U.S. budget gap totaled $389 billion from October through January, compared with $310 billion in the same period a year earlier, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

U.S. Government-Bond Prices Slide on Increased Risk Appetite, Auctions

U.S. government bonds pulled back, reflecting decreased demand for safer assets and supply pressures from an auction of 10-year notes.

Investors Pile Into Once-Unloved Greek Debt

The yield on Greek government bonds breached 1% for the first time, marking a dramatic turnaround for an economy that had been viewed by investors as a bet too risky fewer than 15 months ago.

Surge in Euro Borrowing Could Store Up Trouble for Later

The euro is cheaper than many think it ought to be. One explanation: A surge in euro-based borrowing abroad is weighing the currency down. This could make the euro prone to wild swings in the future.

Hedging Strategy Likely Exacerbated Oil's Fall

A scramble by Wall Street to reduce exposure to falling oil prices may have hastened crude's recent descent.

OPEC Cuts 2020 Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Cites Coronavirus

The Coronavirus will be the key driver of a drop in global oil demand growth this year, OPEC said, as it downgraded its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast for the sixth time in nine months, this time by 230,000 barrels to 0.99 million barrels a day.

Central Banks Adopt Cautious Outlook on Coronavirus

After engineering major policy reversals last year, many officials are taking a wait-and-see stance.