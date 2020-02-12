Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:16pm EST
WSJ Survey: Coronavirus Likely to Hit First-Quarter U.S. Growth

China's coronavirus outbreak will likely dampen U.S. economic growth in the first quarter, according to a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
U.S. Stocks Close at Records as Coronavirus Worries Abate

Major stock indexes rose to records and oil prices advanced as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and the potential economic fallout eased. 

 
Beijing Pledges to Stabilize China's Economy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China's top leaders vowed to stabilize the economy as they attempt to keep a deadly coronavirus outbreak under control, offering tax relief and other measures to keep jobs filled and ensure the country is stocked with necessities. 

 
U.S. Budget Deficit Grew 25% in First Four Months of Fiscal 2020

The U.S. budget gap totaled $389 billion from October through January, compared with $310 billion in the same period a year earlier, the U.S. Treasury Department said. 

 
U.S. Government-Bond Prices Slide on Increased Risk Appetite, Auctions

U.S. government bonds pulled back, reflecting decreased demand for safer assets and supply pressures from an auction of 10-year notes. 

 
Investors Pile Into Once-Unloved Greek Debt

The yield on Greek government bonds breached 1% for the first time, marking a dramatic turnaround for an economy that had been viewed by investors as a bet too risky fewer than 15 months ago. 

 
Surge in Euro Borrowing Could Store Up Trouble for Later

The euro is cheaper than many think it ought to be. One explanation: A surge in euro-based borrowing abroad is weighing the currency down. This could make the euro prone to wild swings in the future. 

 
Hedging Strategy Likely Exacerbated Oil's Fall

A scramble by Wall Street to reduce exposure to falling oil prices may have hastened crude's recent descent. 

 
OPEC Cuts 2020 Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Cites Coronavirus

The Coronavirus will be the key driver of a drop in global oil demand growth this year, OPEC said, as it downgraded its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast for the sixth time in nine months, this time by 230,000 barrels to 0.99 million barrels a day. 

 
Central Banks Adopt Cautious Outlook on Coronavirus

After engineering major policy reversals last year, many officials are taking a wait-and-see stance.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.87% 56.34 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
WTI -0.52% 51.2 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
07:44pYen rises, yuan falls after China's Hubei reports sharp rise in virus cases
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13pUK house prices jump by most since 2017 in post-election bounce - RICS
RE
07:11pDESPITE $1 TRILLION DEFICITS, TRUMP TAX CUTS WILL STILL 'PAY FOR THEMSELVES' : Mnuchin
RE
06:53pPentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions
RE
06:53pPentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions - source
RE
06:13pManulife quarterly profit misses estimates, while Sun Life beats
RE
06:08pHyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain
RE
05:58pArgentina sees 'deep debt restructuring' ahead, rejects fiscal austerity
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update
3Raytheon discloses SEC subpoena related to payments by Thales JV in Middle East
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : Singapore's DBS reports 14% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, just above estim..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group