WSJ Survey: Coronavirus Likely to Hit First-Quarter U.S. Growth

China's coronavirus outbreak will likely dampen U.S. economic growth in the first quarter, according to a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Budget Deficit Grew 25% in First Four Months of Fiscal 2020

The U.S. budget gap totaled $389 billion from October through January, compared with $310 billion in the same period a year earlier, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Newly Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in China's Hubei Province Rise Sharply

Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, rose by nearly ten times from a day earlier to 14,840 cases, after a new diagnosis classification was adopted.

U.S. Government-Bond Prices Slide on Increased Risk Appetite, Auctions

U.S. government bonds pulled back, reflecting decreased demand for safer assets and supply pressures from an auction of 10-year notes.

U.S. Stocks Close at Records as Coronavirus Worries Abate

Major stock indexes rose to records and oil prices advanced as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and the potential economic fallout eased.

Surge in Euro Borrowing Could Store Up Trouble for Later

The euro is cheaper than many think it ought to be. One explanation: A surge in euro-based borrowing abroad is weighing the currency down. This could make the euro prone to wild swings in the future.

Hedging Strategy Likely Exacerbated Oil's Fall

A scramble by Wall Street to reduce exposure to falling oil prices may have hastened crude's recent descent.

Central Banks Adopt Cautious Outlook on Coronavirus

After engineering major policy reversals last year, many officials are taking a wait-and-see stance.

U.S. Travel Industry Set for Multibillion-Dollar Hit From Coronavirus

The effective freeze on visitors from China is a blow to hotels, retailers and other businesses that have come to rely on their spending.

Investors Pile Into Once-Unloved Greek Debt

The yield on Greek government bonds breached 1% for the first time, marking a dramatic turnaround for an economy that had been viewed by investors as a bet too risky fewer than 15 months ago.