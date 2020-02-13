Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/13/2020 | 07:16pm EST
China Ousts Senior Officials as Beijing Seeks Distance From Outbreak

China ousted two top Communist Party officials in Hubei province, demonstrating Beijing's disapproval of how local officials handled a threat that has mushroomed into an epidemic killing more than 1,300 people. 

 
Stocks Close Lower as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases

A rally in U.S. benchmarks paused after a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases in the Chinese province at the epicenter of a global outbreak. 

 
Natural-Gas Remains Plentiful as Mild Winter Continues

Stockpiles are more than 30% above their levels from a year ago, new government data show, the latest signs that robust supply and mild heating demand are contributing to a glut of the fuel. 

 
Boris Johnson Replaces U.K. Treasury Chief in Shuffle

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday replaced U.K. Treasury chief Sajid Javid, a surprise move aimed at consolidating Mr. Johnson's power as the country adapts to life outside the European Union. 

 
Drop in Energy Prices Slowed U.S. Inflation in January

The consumer-price index-which measures changes in how much Americans are paying for everyday items ranging from clothes to grocery items-rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in January, the Labor Department said Thursday. 

 
Bank of Mexico Makes Fifth Consecutive Rate Cut

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates in its first monetary-policy meeting of the year as inflation remained close to its target and risks to economic growth increased. 

 
Path to Confirmation Dims for Fed Nominee After Republican Objections

Republican senators dealt a significant setback to one of President Trump's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board when they raised concerns over her writings and public statements at a confirmation hearing. 

 
Treasury Sells 30-Year Bonds at Record Low Yield

The Treasury Department sold 30-year bonds at a record low yield, highlighting investors' demand for longer-term debt and its benefits to the government. 

 
Fed's Temporary Liquidity Levels Inch Higher to $168.9 Billion

Overall temporary liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve rose on Thursday. 

 
Oil Demand Expected to Shrink for First Time in Over a Decade

An economic slowdown in China related to the coronavirus outbreak is set to contribute to a fall in oil demand in the first three months of the year, according to the International Energy Agency.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 56.46 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
WTI 0.21% 51.57 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
