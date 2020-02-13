Log in
02/13/2020 | 09:16pm EST
Fed's Williams: 2019 Rate Cuts Positioned Economy for Growth

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Thursday that the central bank's rate cuts last year put the economy on a path to continue its expansion. 

 
Coronavirus Outbreak Slams Iran's Embattled Economy

Iran's crude-oil sales have been battered by a sudden downturn in demand from its last big trading partner, China, following the deadly coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Sharp Rise in Coronavirus Cases Raises Questions About Outbreak's Peak

New cases of the coronavirus rose sharply after Chinese authorities changed the criteria for diagnosing the illness, raising concerns about how soon the outbreak will hit its high point. 

 
Bank of Mexico Makes Fifth Consecutive Rate Cut

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates in its first monetary-policy meeting of the year as inflation remained close to its target and risks to economic growth increased. 

 
Natural-Gas Remains Plentiful as Mild Winter Continues

Stockpiles are more than 30% above their levels from a year ago, new government data show, the latest signs that robust supply and mild heating demand are contributing to a glut of the fuel. 

 
Treasury Sells 30-Year Bonds at Record Low Yield

The Treasury Department sold 30-year bonds at a record low yield, highlighting investors' demand for longer-term debt and its benefits to the government. 

 
Boris Johnson Replaces U.K. Treasury Chief in Shuffle

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday replaced U.K. Treasury chief Sajid Javid, a surprise move aimed at consolidating Mr. Johnson's power as the country adapts to life outside the European Union. 

 
Stocks Close Lower as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases

A rally in U.S. benchmarks paused after a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases in the Chinese province at the epicenter of a global outbreak. 

 
Drop in Energy Prices Slowed U.S. Inflation in January

The consumer-price index-which measures changes in how much Americans are paying for everyday items ranging from clothes to grocery items-rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in January, the Labor Department said Thursday. 

 
Path to Confirmation Dims for Fed Nominee After Republican Objections

Republican senators dealt a significant setback to one of President Trump's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board when they raised concerns over her writings and public statements at a confirmation hearing.

