German Economy Stagnates

Germany's economy stalled in the fourth quarter, with growth flat on the previous quarter, and undershooting forecasts.

Fed's Williams: 2019 Rate Cuts Positioned Economy for Growth

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Thursday that the central bank's rate cuts last year put the economy on a path to continue its expansion.

China's Economic Stimulus Faces New Test in Coronavirus

While China has pumped billions of dollars into its financial system, raised expectations of an interest-rate cut and pledged to cut red tape to address the economic impact of its coronavirus outbreak, economists say the outbreak defies traditional prescriptions.

Coronavirus Outbreak Slams Iran's Embattled Economy

Iran's crude-oil sales have been battered by a sudden downturn in demand from its last big trading partner, China, following the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Sharp Rise in Coronavirus Cases Raises Questions About Outbreak's Peak

New cases of the coronavirus rose sharply after Chinese authorities changed the criteria for diagnosing the illness, raising concerns about how soon the outbreak will hit its high point.

Bank of Mexico Makes Fifth Consecutive Rate Cut

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates in its first monetary-policy meeting of the year as inflation remained close to its target and risks to economic growth increased.

Glynn's Take: RBA Wants to Walk on the Bright Side

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, is closely monitoring the impact of devastating bush fires and the new coronavirus on the economy Down Under, but these things aren't even close to being his biggest fear.

Natural-Gas Remains Plentiful as Mild Winter Continues

Stockpiles are more than 30% above their levels from a year ago, new government data show, the latest signs that robust supply and mild heating demand are contributing to a glut of the fuel.

Treasury Sells 30-Year Bonds at Record Low Yield

The Treasury Department sold 30-year bonds at a record low yield, highlighting investors' demand for longer-term debt and its benefits to the government.

Stocks Close Lower as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases

A rally in U.S. benchmarks paused after a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases in the Chinese province at the epicenter of a global outbreak.