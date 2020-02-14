Log in
02/14/2020 | 09:16am EST
U.S. Retail Sales Rise 0.3% in January

American shoppers increased their spending in January, signaling a key engine of the economy remained on steady footing. Higher retail sales last month would feed into the broader pace of economic growth for the first quarter. 

 
Global Stocks Drift As Virus Fears Abate Again

Global stocks drifted as investors' concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from earlier in the week faded. 

 
The U.K. May Really Embrace Fiscal Stimulus This Time

The replacement of Britain's Treasury chief could mean that proponents of higher government spending are taking charge. 

 
Trump's Tariff Threats Are Tested by Europe's Record Trade Surplus

Europe's trade surplus with the U.S. hit a record high in 2019, a rise that risks drawing the ire of President Trump, who recently renewed threats to place tariffs on EU goods if the bloc didn't agree to a new deal. 

 
Markets Hover Near Records Despite Growing Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has closed factories, curbed spending and disrupted supply chains in the world's second-largest economy. But U.S. stocks have held close to records. 

 
Sprint Sizzles, Airbnb Disappoints and Earnings Season Drags On

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all on track for a second consecutive week of gains. We examine some of this week's big winners and losers? 

 
German Economy Stagnates

Germany's economy stalled in the fourth quarter as government and household consumption slowed, with growth flat on the previous quarter, and below forecasts. 

 
China Sees Another Jump in Coronavirus Infections

Authorities identified 5,090 new coronavirus cases, another jump in the daily tally that has raised fresh worries over whether China is offering an accurate appraisal of the epidemic's scope. 

 
Are Japanese Investors the World's Best?

The returns Japan reports on its international portfolio assets are stronger than those of any other G-7 economy. That could be a mixed blessing.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.43% 29438.82 Delayed Quote.3.10%
NASDAQ 100 -0.18% 9595.702172 Delayed Quote.8.99%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 9711.968068 Delayed Quote.7.31%
S&P 500 -0.16% 3377.92 Delayed Quote.4.43%
