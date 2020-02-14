Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/14/2020 | 07:16pm EST
U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks were little changed Friday but ended the week with gains as investors' concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases faded. 

 
China Sees Another Jump in Coronavirus Infections

Authorities identified 5,090 new coronavirus cases, another jump in the daily tally that has raised fresh worries over whether China is offering an accurate appraisal of the epidemic's scope. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Picks Up, While Manufacturing Declines

American shoppers increased their spending in January after a weak holiday season, while manufacturing started the year on a decline. 

 
Consumer Sentiment Climbs

Consumer sentiment is higher, but the coronavirus outbreak and the U.S. presidential election could be areas of concern going forward, a University of Michigan survey shows. 

 
U.S. Industrial Production Sputtered in January

U.S. industrial output fell in January, driven down by unseasonably warm temperatures and a halt in production at Boeing. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Two in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 678, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
The U.K. May Really Embrace Fiscal Stimulus This Time

The replacement of Britain's Treasury chief could mean that proponents of higher government spending are taking charge. 

 
Trump's Tariff Threats Are Tested by Europe's Record Trade Surplus

Europe's trade surplus with the U.S. hit a record high in 2019, a rise that risks drawing the ire of President Trump, who recently renewed threats to place tariffs on EU goods if the bloc didn't agree to a new deal. 

 
Markets Hover Near Records Despite Growing Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has closed factories, curbed spending and disrupted supply chains in the world's second-largest economy. But U.S. stocks have held close to records. 

 
Sprint Sizzles, Airbnb Disappoints and Earnings Season Drags On

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all on track for a second consecutive week of gains. We examine some of this week's big winners and losers.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -0.45% 21.98 Delayed Quote.-13.85%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.68% 340.49 Delayed Quote.6.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 29398.08 Delayed Quote.3.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.56% 57.34 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 9623.580482 Delayed Quote.8.99%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.20% 9731.17573 Delayed Quote.7.31%
S&P 500 0.18% 3380.16 Delayed Quote.4.43%
WTI 1.48% 52.17 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
