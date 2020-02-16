Economy Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, PMI, Home Builders, Realtors Data

This holiday-shortened week could provide an early look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

Japan's Economy Shrinks as Sales-Tax Increase Cools Consumption

Japan's economy shrank at a faster-than-expected annualized pace of 6.3% in the October-December quarter, the first contraction in more than a year, as a sales-tax increase at the beginning of the quarter cooled consumption.

Chinese Financial Officials Seek to Reassure on Coronavirus Impact

Chinese financial officials said inflation wouldn't run rampant during the coronavirus epidemic, and banks are expected to be moderately more tolerant of bad loans.

U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks were little changed Friday but ended the week with gains as investors' concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases faded.

Rise in China Coronavirus Infections Raises Concerns

Chinese authorities identified 5,090 new coronavirus cases, stirring concerns over the trajectory of the outbreak and raising fresh worries over whether China is offering an accurate appraisal of the epidemic's scope.

U.S. Consumer Spending Picks Up, While Manufacturing Declines

American shoppers increased their spending in January after a weak holiday season, while manufacturing started the year on a decline.

Consumer Sentiment Climbs

Consumer sentiment is higher, but the coronavirus outbreak and the U.S. presidential election could be areas of concern going forward, a University of Michigan survey shows.

U.S. Industrial Production Sputtered in January

U.S. industrial output fell in January, driven down by unseasonably warm temperatures and a halt in production at Boeing.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Two in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 678, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The U.K. May Really Embrace Fiscal Stimulus This Time

The replacement of Britain's Treasury chief could mean that proponents of higher government spending are taking charge.