News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/17/2020 | 01:16am EST
Economy Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, PMI, Home Builders, Realtors Data

This holiday-shortened week could provide an early look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. 

 
Japan's Economy Shrinks as Sales-Tax Increase Cools Consumption

Japan's economy shrank at a faster-than-expected annualized pace of 6.3% in the October-December quarter, the first contraction in more than a year, as a sales-tax increase at the beginning of the quarter cooled consumption. 

 
Japan's Third Sales-Tax Blunder Must Be Its Final Mistake

Household consumption shrank rapidly as Japan's sales-tax increase went into effect. The logic of repeated fiscal tightening looks shakier than ever. 

 
China's Central Bank Cuts Rate on One-Year Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank on Monday cut a crucial interest rate that could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moved to support an economy hit by the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. 

 
China Home-Price Growth Slowed to 18-Month Low in January

China's home-price growth in January was at an 18-month low as a yearslong tightening of the property market met with effects from the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the world's second-largest economy to a near standstill. 

 
Chinese Financial Officials Seek to Reassure on Coronavirus Impact

Chinese financial officials said inflation wouldn't run rampant during the coronavirus epidemic, and banks are expected to be moderately more tolerant of bad loans. 

 
U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks were little changed Friday but ended the week with gains as investors' concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases faded. 

 
Rise in China Coronavirus Infections Raises Concerns

Chinese authorities identified 5,090 new coronavirus cases, stirring concerns over the trajectory of the outbreak and raising fresh worries over whether China is offering an accurate appraisal of the epidemic's scope. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Picks Up, While Manufacturing Declines

American shoppers increased their spending in January after a weak holiday season, while manufacturing started the year on a decline. 

 
Consumer Sentiment Climbs

Consumer sentiment is higher, but the coronavirus outbreak and the U.S. presidential election could be areas of concern going forward, a University of Michigan survey shows.

