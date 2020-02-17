Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 03:16am EST
China's Central Bank Cuts Rate on One-Year Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank on Monday cut a crucial interest rate that could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moved to support an economy hit by the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. 

 
Trump Administration to Raise Tariffs on EU Aircraft

The Trump administration said it would increase tariffs on aircraft coming from the European Union, as its dispute with the bloc over subsidies for plane manufacturers remains unresolved. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, PMI, Home Builders, Realtors Data

This holiday-shortened week could provide an early look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. 

 
Japan's Economy Shrinks as Sales-Tax Increase Cools Consumption

Following a dismal final quarter of 2019, Japan's economy is facing the risk of a recession because the coronavirus outbreak is hurting tourism and production. 

 
China Home-Price Growth Slowed to 18-Month Low in January

China's home-price growth in January was at an 18-month low as a yearslong tightening of the property market met with effects from the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the world's second-largest economy to a near standstill. 

 
Chinese Financial Officials Seek to Reassure on Coronavirus Impact

Chinese financial officials said inflation wouldn't run rampant during the coronavirus epidemic, and banks are expected to be moderately more tolerant of bad loans. 

 
U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks were little changed Friday but ended the week with gains as investors' concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases faded. 

 
Rise in China Coronavirus Infections Raises Concerns

Chinese authorities identified 5,090 new coronavirus cases, stirring concerns over the trajectory of the outbreak and raising fresh worries over whether China is offering an accurate appraisal of the epidemic's scope. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Picks Up, While Manufacturing Declines

American shoppers increased their spending in January after a weak holiday season, while manufacturing started the year on a decline. 

 
Consumer Sentiment Climbs

Consumer sentiment is higher, but the coronavirus outbreak and the U.S. presidential election could be areas of concern going forward, a University of Michigan survey shows.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aNow is the Time to Set Up a Spring Lawn Care Program
SE
03:12aU.S. FIRMS IN CHINA REPORT STAFF SHORTAGES, SAY CORONAVIRUS HITTING GLOBAL OPERATIONS : AmCham
RE
03:03aOil prices steady as coronavirus-related demand concerns weigh
RE
02:57aBOJ'S KURODA FLAGS MORE EASING IF VIRUS IMPACT WORSENS : Sankei
RE
02:57aJapan on brink of recession as economy contracts, virus heightens risk
RE
02:53aEducation First in exclusive talks to sell China business to Permira -sources
RE
02:16aThai first-quarter exports may slump 10% year-on-year, hit by coronavirus impact - shippers
RE
01:52aUK digital bank Monzo plans to hire 500 and relaunch paid accounts
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
5Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group