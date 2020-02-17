Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 01:16pm EST
Global Stocks Edge Higher on New Stimulus Measures in China

Equities rose after Chinese authorities launched new stimulus measures to steady the economy and curtail the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Chinese Stocks Recover From Coronavirus-Driven Selloff

Chinese shares have recouped their post-Lunar New Year losses, suggesting growing confidence the coronavirus will only deal a temporary blow to growth and overall corporate earnings. 

 
U.S. Weighs New Move to Limit China's Access to Chip Technology

The Trump administration is weighing new trade restrictions on China that would limit the use of American chip-making equipment, as it seeks to cut off Chinese access to key semiconductor technology, according to people familiar with the plan. 

 
China's Central Bank Cuts Rate on One-Year Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank on Monday cut a crucial interest rate that could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moved to support an economy hit by the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. 

 
Coronavirus Fight Brings Its Own Kind of Pain to Small Businesses

Restrictions on employees' movements could deal a fatal blow to many small businesses if the country doesn't get back to work soon. 

 
Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech

Investors have given up bargain hunting so far this year. Instead, they are piling into some of the market's biggest winners: so-called growth stocks such as tech companies that promise rapidly increasing profits and revenue. 

 
Trump Administration to Raise Tariffs on EU Aircraft

The Trump administration said it would increase tariffs on aircraft coming from the European Union, as its dispute with the bloc over subsidies for plane manufacturers remains unresolved. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, PMI, Home Builders, Realtors Data

This holiday-shortened week could provide an early look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. 

 
Japan's Economy Shrinks 6% as Sales-Tax Rise Cools Consumption

Following a dismal final quarter of 2019, Japan's economy is facing the risk of a recession because the coronavirus outbreak is hurting tourism and production. 

 
China Home-Price Growth Slowed to 18-Month Low in January

China's home-price growth in January was at an 18-month low as a yearslong tightening of the property market met with effects from the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the world's second-largest economy to a near standstill.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:39pAlstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion
RE
01:39pFRENCH GOVERNMENT TO ENSURE ALSTOM-BOMBARDIER DEAL CREATES VALUE : minister
RE
01:26pOil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern
RE
01:24pEU industry chief tells Facebook to adapt to EU, not other way round
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57pEU industry chief tells Facebook to adapt to EU, not other way round
RE
12:18pBarclays the latest bank to lower Brazil GDP forecasts
RE
12:17pITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Everyone's a winner at Kick for Trade tournament in The Gambia
PU
12:17pCrop-spraying drone developed in India shown at first-ever Indian International Textile Machinery Exhibition held in Africa
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group