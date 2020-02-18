Japan's Exports Fell in January for the 14th Straight Month

Japan's exports fell in January from a year earlier for the 14th consecutive month, and economists expect the coronavirus outbreak to weigh on demand in the months ahead.

U.S. Stocks Fall After Apple's Sales Warning

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell after Apple warned that its revenue may be lower than forecast due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, one of the most significant indications yet of the impact on multinational businesses.

China Touts Fall in New Coronavirus Infections, Deaths

Chinese officials were heartened by a drop in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, though the World Health Organization warned against complacency as global health authorities continued to battle the fast-spreading virus.

China Plays Are Left Behind as U.S. Stocks Charge to New Highs

The S&P 500 keeps rising, but shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. and American companies with heavy sales exposure to China haven't gotten the same bump.

Canada Loosens Mortgage-Financing Rules

The government is lowering the minimum rate used in a test designed to prove a buyer can afford principal and interest payments if rates climb.

U.K. Financial Watchdog Warns of Poor Compliance at Payments Firms

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a report Tuesday that it is placing additional scrutiny on companies that offer digital wallets because of what it views as insufficient consumer safeguards.

German Economic Expectations Fall Sharply

German economic expectations plunged in February in a more severe fall than analysts had predicted, the ZEW economic research institute said.

The Real Chinese Trade Spat Is About Engines, Not Soybeans

The U.S. could block a GE venture's engine sales to China, showing that economic complexity is at the core of the conflict.

U.K. Pay Growth Slows As Productivity Stalls

Pay growth in the U.K. slowed as 2019 drew to a close and productivity flatlined, a fresh sign of the economic weakness that has led some Bank of England policy makers to call for a cut in the key interest rate.

China Releases List of U.S. Goods That Could Be Exempted From Higher Tariffs

China's State Council on Tuesday released a list of U.S. products that could be temporarily exempted from punitive tariffs imposed during the trade fight with the U.S.