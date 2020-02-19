Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/19/2020 | 03:16pm EST
Fed Minutes Show Comfort With Economy, Rate Stance

Central bank officials signaled growing optimism about the U.S. economy last month, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began to cloud prospects of firmer global growth in 2020. 

 
Energy Companies Face Looming Debt Burden

U.S. oil-and-gas companies need cash, but it won't come at a cheap price. 

 
Stocks Gain as China Pledges to Support Businesses

Major stock indexes rose after China launched fresh measures to support local businesses that are struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Coronavirus Outbreak Tests World Bank's Pandemic Insurance

It's the third month of the coronavirus outbreak, and investors still don't know whether the first-ever pandemic-insurance policy will pay out. 

 
EU Nations Square Up for Budget Clash After Britain Exits

Tensions are expected to flare in Brussels as member states wrangle over a new seven-year budget. 

 
Gold Miners Surge as Haven Rally Continues

Shares of gold miners extended a recent advance Wednesday, continuing a booming rally that began last summer as investors flocked to the haven metal. 

 
Investors Fume as China Develops New Playbook for State-Backed Bonds

Bond investors who put their faith in Chinese state-owned enterprises are swallowing another bitter pill, just two months after an earlier wake-up call. 

 
China Pledges More Support to Help Companies Resume Work

Chinese authorities have vowed to provide technological, legal and financial assistance to help businesses struggling to resume normal operations amid the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Rose in January

The producer-price index was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in January from a month earlier. Economists surveyed had expected prices to rise 0.1%. 

 
Mexican President Resists Pressure to Restart Oil Auctions

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is resisting pressure to restart auctions for oil drilling rights and allow private firms to have a greater role in the oil industry, even as his government grapples with a stagnant economy and weak investment.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.41% 59.02 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
WTI 2.17% 53.26 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
