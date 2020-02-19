Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/19/2020 | 09:16pm EST
Fed Minutes Show Comfort With Economy, Rate Stance

Central bank officials signaled growing optimism about the U.S. economy last month, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began to cloud prospects of firmer global growth in 2020. 

 
Australia Unemployment Jumps as Fires Hit Tourism, Farming

Australia's unemployment rate jumped in January as the country battled extreme bush fires that ravaged key tourism and farming regions. 

 
International Monetary Fund Calls Argentina's Debt Unsustainable

The IMF said that Argentina's gross public debt had risen to about 90% of gross domestic product by the end 2019, and creditors would have to make a meaningful contribution to end the country's financial crisis. 

 
Stocks Gain as China Pledges to Support Businesses

Major stock indexes rose after China launched fresh measures to support local businesses that are struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Energy Companies Face Looming Debt Burden

U.S. oil-and-gas companies need cash, but it won't come at a cheap price. 

 
Coronavirus Outbreak Tests World Bank's Pandemic Insurance

It's the third month of the coronavirus outbreak, and investors still don't know whether the first-ever pandemic-insurance policy will pay out. 

 
EU Nations Square Off for Budget Clash After Britain Exits

Tensions are expected to flare in Brussels as member states wrangle over a new seven-year budget. 

 
Gold Miners Surge as Haven Rally Continues

Shares of gold miners extended a recent advance Wednesday, continuing a booming rally that began last summer as investors flocked to the haven metal. 

 
Investors Fume as China Develops New Playbook for State-Backed Bonds

Bond investors who put their faith in Chinese state-owned enterprises are swallowing another bitter pill, just two months after an earlier wake-up call. 

 
China Pledges More Support to Help Companies Resume Work

Chinese authorities have vowed to provide technological, legal and financial assistance to help businesses struggling to resume normal operations amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 59.3 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
WTI -0.06% 53.71 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
