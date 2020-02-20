Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:16am EST
China Benchmark Lending Rates Fall in February Amid Epidemic

China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans fell this month as Beijing stepped up efforts to counter shocks from the new coronavirus epidemic. 

 
German Consumer Sentiment to Weaken

German consumer sentiment is set to worsen slightly in March, according to the latest GfK index, as the spread of the coronavirus has contributed to uncertainty among consumers. 

 
Indonesia's Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rates

Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to its lowest level since May 2018 in response to potentially lower growth amid the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Fed Minutes Show Comfort With Economy, Rate Stance

Central bank officials signaled growing optimism about the U.S. economy last month, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began to cloud prospects of firmer global growth in 2020. 

 
Australia Unemployment Jumps as Fires Hit Tourism, Farming

Australia's unemployment rate jumped in January as the country battled extreme bush fires that ravaged key tourism and farming regions. 

 
Glynn's Take: Plastered-On Smile No Longer Enough for RBA

A sharp jump in Australia's unemployment rate in January has put a wrecking ball through the Reserve Bank of Australia's recent efforts to appear unrelentingly optimistic about the economy. 

 
International Monetary Fund Calls Argentina's Debt Unsustainable

The IMF said that Argentina's gross public debt had risen to about 90% of gross domestic product by the end 2019, and creditors would have to make a meaningful contribution to end the country's financial crisis. 

 
Europe's Test Case for Banking Consolidation

Intesa Sanpaolo's bid for UBI Banca is testing the water for domestic banking consolidation, but cross-border tie-ups are still unlikely. 

 
Stocks Gain as China Pledges to Support Businesses

Major stock indexes rose after China launched fresh measures to support local businesses that are struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Energy Companies Face Looming Debt Burden

U.S. oil-and-gas companies need cash, but it won't come at a cheap price.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 59.2 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. -0.16% 4.317 Delayed Quote.48.45%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.32% 106.76 Delayed Quote.-8.80%
WTI -0.20% 53.68 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:38aShares of HNA affiliates rally after report of China bailout plan
RE
05:32aOil near 1-month high on supply threats, easing demand woes
RE
05:27aUK retail sales see post-election bounce in January
RE
05:23aInvestors in S.Africa's Discovery soothed on spending, shares rise 7%
RE
05:22aWomenswear mistakes, poor Black Friday dent S.Africa's Woolworths' half-year profit
RE
05:21aThailand, Singapore drop as virus cases outside China jump
RE
05:17aSome Japan investors worry as coronavirus puts question-mark over Tokyo Olympics
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12aIsrael, Palestinian Authority agree to end trade dispute - officials
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, d..
2Oil near 1-month high on supply threats, easing demand woes
3AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
4AXA : AXA : 2019 Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Swung to 4Q Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group