China Benchmark Lending Rates Fall in February Amid Epidemic

China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans fell this month as Beijing stepped up efforts to counter shocks from the new coronavirus epidemic.

German Consumer Sentiment to Weaken

German consumer sentiment is set to worsen slightly in March, according to the latest GfK index, as the spread of the coronavirus has contributed to uncertainty among consumers.

Indonesia's Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rates

Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to its lowest level since May 2018 in response to potentially lower growth amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Fed Minutes Show Comfort With Economy, Rate Stance

Central bank officials signaled growing optimism about the U.S. economy last month, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began to cloud prospects of firmer global growth in 2020.

Australia Unemployment Jumps as Fires Hit Tourism, Farming

Australia's unemployment rate jumped in January as the country battled extreme bush fires that ravaged key tourism and farming regions.

Glynn's Take: Plastered-On Smile No Longer Enough for RBA

A sharp jump in Australia's unemployment rate in January has put a wrecking ball through the Reserve Bank of Australia's recent efforts to appear unrelentingly optimistic about the economy.

International Monetary Fund Calls Argentina's Debt Unsustainable

The IMF said that Argentina's gross public debt had risen to about 90% of gross domestic product by the end 2019, and creditors would have to make a meaningful contribution to end the country's financial crisis.

Europe's Test Case for Banking Consolidation

Intesa Sanpaolo's bid for UBI Banca is testing the water for domestic banking consolidation, but cross-border tie-ups are still unlikely.

Stocks Gain as China Pledges to Support Businesses

Major stock indexes rose after China launched fresh measures to support local businesses that are struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Energy Companies Face Looming Debt Burden

U.S. oil-and-gas companies need cash, but it won't come at a cheap price.